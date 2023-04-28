Priorite Shards: How to Find & Where to Spend in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the much anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order. Taking place five years after the original game, the Souls-like action-adventure sequel shares many similarities with its predecessor, as well as quite a few differences, too. For those wondering, here’s how to get Priorite Shards and where to spend them in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

How to Find Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

On your galaxy-spanning adventure in Jedi Survivor, you’ll come across a collectible resource called Priorite Shards. They’re pretty much scattered all over Coruscant early on in the game, and the majority can be found slightly off the beaten track in random nooks and crannies.

As Star Wars Jedi Survivor is quite a linear experience, we found that exploring beyond the set path — like in secluded alleyways or dead ends — usually rewarded us with Priorite Shards.

If you’re wondering what Priorite Shards look like in-game, they appear akin to small sparkling diamonds, much like the image above. Once you find a Priorite Shard, press R3 to pick them up and add them to your inventory.

Where to Spend Them in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Once you leave Coruscant, you’ll soon arrive at Koboh, and it’s here where you’ll find Doma’s Outpost Commodities. More specifically, you’ll find her upstairs in the saloon where Cal meets Greez and Turtle. From there on, it essentially becomes a sort of home base for your ragtag team of rebels.

In Doma’s Outpost, you’ll be able to spend your Priorite Shards on cosmetic items that you can customise Cal with, like jackets, shirts, hairstyles, and beards. In addition, you’ll also be able to purchase a Mysterious Keycode. We have a dedicated guide if you’re wondering whether you should buy said code. (Spoiler: It’s pretty darn useful)

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to get Priorite Shards and where to spend them in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For more, here’s how to defeat the Ninth Sister easily. Or if you’d prefer, check out our further coverage below before you go.

