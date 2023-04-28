Star Wars Jedi Survivor Datadiscs: How To Find and Where To Spend

Respawn Entertainment

With Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now released across the world, players are diving into everything the sequel has to offer. Among its in-game currencies are Datadiscs, discoverable items that can earn players rewards and other prizes. But where can they be found and where do you spend them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

How to Find Datadiscs in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Datadiscs, much like Priorite Shards, are lootable items discoverable throughout Jedi: Survivor’s main story. Unfortunately, they’re found in a huge variety of locations which players will generally discover by exploring areas, levels and POIs as thoroughly as possible, including all small nooks and crannies.

They are, however, most commonly found on Koboh, a planet players will discover early on in the narrative and return to frequently. Again like Priorite Shards, they’re discoverable as small, sparkling objects that players can interact with to take ownership of. Once you’ve found one and become accustomed to their look, more will be easy to spot.

There is actually a way to have every single Datadisc location highlighted for players. This is done by acquiring the Treasure Map, which highlights every Priorite Shard, Datadisc and Jedha Scroll location once the main narrative is complete. To get it, players need to do the following:

Travel to Jedha. Fast Travel to the Anchorite Base Meditation Point. Nearby – and using your Holomap – locate the Wayfinder’s Tomb POI within the Arid Flats area. Locate the locked tomb atop a rock. Complete the three environmental puzzles involving orbs and slidable walls. These are found: Path of Persistence (East of Anchorite Base Meditation Point)

Path of Restoration (West of Anchorite Base Meditation Point)

Path of Conviction – (North of Anchorite Base Meditation Point) Return to the now unlocked tomb and open it with BD-1. Collect your map reward!

How to Use and Where To Spend

While Priorite Shard’s should be spent at Doma’s Shop in the Koboh Saloon, Datadiscs are spent with Zee in the same location.

The droid will become a vendor once players have completed the Forest Array portion of the story and her store will be located in the Koboh Saloon from that point forwards. She decrypts the Datadiscs, meaning players can trade them in for rewards.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

One reward is an extra Perk Slot, meaning players can equip four simultaneously instead of three. She also sells a lot of Perks, so players can invest their Datadiscs in return for boosts offered by Perks.

All Datadisc Rewards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Reward Cost Benefits Extra Perk Slot 10 An additional Perk slot to allow more Perks to be equipped simultaneously Equilibrium Perk 5 Using a Force ability increases the damage of the next Lightsaber attack Versatility Perk 5 Deal extra damage temporarily after switching Lightsaber Stances Wisdom Perk 5 Gain more experience from defeating enemies Elixir Perk 5 Healing Stims also fill a small amount of Cal’s Super Meter Flux Perk 5 Regenerate a small amount of Force Meter over time, but maximum Force Meter is reduced Steadfast 5 Absorb one hit without interrupting a sprint Swooper Audio Sensors 2 Cosmetic for BD-1 Swooper Photoreceptors 2 Cosmetic for BD-1 Kaminoan Head 2 Cosmetic for BD-1 Kaminoan Body 2 Cosmetic for BD-1 Nocular Legs 2 Cosmetic for BD-1 Droid Paint 2 Collected paints inspired by the myriad droids of the Galaxy – dominant colors that are sure to draw attention Basic Metal 2 An array of fundamental metals such as chrome and bronze for a simple but timeless look Textured Rubber 2 Various colors of rubber, giving a textured finish for improved support Hard Plastoid 2 Variously colored synthetic plastoid casings for a solid but economic aesthetic Worn Metal 2 An assortment of well-used metals like iron and bronze, showing signs of wear or damage

We’d recommend investing your Datadiscs into a Perk or the Perk Slot because they’ll offer a tangible bonus in combat and progressing in the story. Ultimately, it’s your decision so if you fall in love with a cosmetic option and want to give BD-1 a makeover, don’t let us stop you!

That’s everything to know about Datadiscs in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Be sure to check out the related content below for all the latest on Respawn’s epic Star Wars title.

