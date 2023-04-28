Star Wars Jedi Survivor Perks: All Perks Explained & Best To Choose
The Best Perks to survive in Jedi: Survivor.
Players diving into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will soon realize that Perks can massively improve Cal’s strengths, as well as making certain aspects of the game far easier. But with twenty-five to pick from, which are the best Perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and how does every Perk work?
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Every Perk Explained
There are 25 Perks that players can unlock in Jedi: Survivor. The overwhelming majority are discoverable across its worlds and levels, but some are purchasable via Zee in exchange for Data Discs. Others only become available to players when they’ve completed the main narrative once and drop into a New Game Plus save.
The table below outlines every Perk, its benefits, where to find it and how many slots it takes up. Players can typically equip three Perk slots simultaneously, but there is a way to unlock a fourth slot (which we’ll detail slightly later on). We’ll also round through the best Perks in Jedi: Survivor, giving our own recommendations as to those players should take as essential choices.
|Perk
|No. of Slots
|Benefit
|How / Where To Unlock
|Shatter
|2
|Attacks are more effective at breaking enemies’ guards
|Sodden Grotto – Koboh
|Resilience
|1
|Increases Cal’s Block meter
|Chamber of Duality – Koboh
|Dexterity
|2
|Lightsaber Throws deal more damage
|Chamber of Reason – Koboh
|Fellowship
|4
|BD-1 can carry an extra Stim canister
|Chamber of Clarity – Koboh
|Fortification
|3
|HP regenerates up to a certain amount
|Forest Array – Koboh
|Marksmanship
|3
|Blaster shots deal more damage when the Blaster stance is equipped
|Stone Spires – Koboh
|Gambler
|4
|Earn more XP (but lose the ability to restore after respawn)
|Crypt of Uhrma – Jedha
|Precision
|2
|Parry timing is shorter but deals more stamina damage
|Stone Spires – Koboh
|Centered
|2
|Stagger nearby enemies when healing and take one hit without breaking a heal
|Shattered Moon
|Recuperation
|3
|Force Meter regenerates to a certain level every time
|Chamber of Connection – Koboh
|Persistence
|2
|Every enemy killed while Slow is active replenishes a small amount of HP
|Chamber of Fortitude – Koboh
|Perplexity
|2
|Increases damage dealt to enemies who are Confused
|Mountain Observatory – Koboh
|Warrior
|0
|Standard enemies are replaced with new, more difficult combat encounters
|New Game Plus
|Purity
|0
|A massive increase in weapon damage for both friends and foes
|New Game Plus
|Trendsetter
|0
|Cosmetics are randomized on players’ deaths
|New Game Plus
|Equilibrium
|3
|Using Force increases the damage of a subsequent Lightsaber attack
|Purchasable from Zee in exchange for 5 Data Discs
|Versatility
|3
|Deal extra damage temporarily after switching Lightsaber stances
|Purchasable from Zee in exchange for 5 Data Discs
|Wisdom
|3
|Gain more XP for defeating enemies
|Purchasable from Zee in exchange for 5 Data Discs
|Flux
|1
|Regenerate a small amount of Force over time – but maximum Force is reduced
|Purchasable from Zee in exchange for 5 Data Discs
|Elixir
|2
|Healing canisters offer a slight boost to Super ability charge-up
|Purchasable from Zee in exchange for 5 Data Discs
|Steadfast
|1
|Absorb one hit without interrupting a sprint
|Purchasable from Zee in exchange for 5 Data Discs
How to Increase Perk Slots
While three Perk slots are the basic most players will have, a fourth is purchasable from Zee in exchange for 10 Data Discs. Simply visit Zee in the Saloon on Koboh and select this option.
It’s a solid option for players, but it does cost twice as much as the other Perks she sells, so bear that in mind if it’s where you want to invest your Data Discs.
Best Perks In Jedi: Survivor
Because the amount of Perk slots they use varies so much, there’s a degree of subjectivity in choosing which Perks are the best. We’re also excluding the New Game Plus Perks on that ground (and because they’re automatically equipped in subsequent playthroughs).
Our best Perk choices consists of one from each cost (ie. what we think are the best at each Slot cost):
- Resilience (1 Slot) – For just one slot use, the ability to increase Cal’s Block meter is very strong. It essentially improves his defense considerably, ensuring enemy shots and melees can be better defended and countered.
- Centered (2 Slots) – For just two slots, Centered might be the best Perk in Jedi: Survivor. Healing is essentially boosted by staggering enemies close-by, making enemies easier to take out and reducing the chances of taking more damage when you’re most vulnerable.
- Versatility (3 Slots) – This is another powerful ability, essentially rewarding players for switching Stances in combat. It also makes being adaptable in battles far easier and means taking different approaches kills enemies faster.
- Fellowship (4 Slots) – BD-1’s Stim canisters are a shortcut to staying alive and reducing respawns, so the ability to gain a fifth Stim canister is incredibly powerful. It will set you back every Perk slot though, so use it wisely.
That’s every Perk in Jedi: Survivor explained, as well as our picks for the best ones. For all the latest on Respawn’s 2023 title, check out the related content below, or our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review to see why we loved it so much!
