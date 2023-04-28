How to Unlock New Game Plus in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (& What Carries Over)

Respawn Entertainment

After months of anticipation, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally released on April 28, 2023, giving fans and gamers worldwide the chance to drop in and carry on the journey of Jedi Cal Kestis. A single-player adventure mode, plenty of fans are wondering if the Respawn Entertainment sequel will drop with a New Game Plus mode and, if it does, how to unlock it and what it means for future playthroughs. Here’s everything to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New Game Plus.

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Have New Game Plus?

Yes, a New Game Plus mode for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor becomes available to players as soon as they’ve completed their first playthrough.

To unlock it, players need only complete the main narrative once. It is immediately available after doing so and the credits have rolled.

Like other titles, New Game Plus means that players can replay the story with equipment, Perks and gear they unlocked on their first run through. It means combat will be different, strategies can be changed and the game can be re-experienced.

What Carries Over in Jedi Survivor New Game +?

New Game Plus allows players to take a bunch of earned and unlocked content from their first playthrough into a new Jedi: Survivor adventure. Specifically, players gain access to:

All Stances previously unlocked

All cosmetics previously unlocked

Any Skill Points earned

New Perks

New Lightsaber colors

The new, unlockable perks are Purity, Warrior and Trendsetter. They bring the following benefits:

Purity: a massive increase in weapon damage for both friends and foes

a massive increase in weapon damage for both friends and foes Warrior: standard enemies are replaced with new, more difficult combat encounters

standard enemies are replaced with new, more difficult combat encounters Trendsetter: cosmetics are randomized on players’ deaths

In short, the New Game Plus mode allows players to experience Jedi: Survivor’s story mode in a brand new way, dropping in with equipment and unlocked items that they wouldn’t have had previously.

To even the playing field a little bit, you can expect enemy encounters to be that little bit tougher in NG+. You’ll face off against more enemies with heavier hitting attacks and spongier health bars, just to really put your Jedi skills through their paces.

That’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s New Game Plus mode explained, including how to unlock it and what carries over into replayed campaigns. For all the latest on EA and Respawn’s 2023 title, check out the related content below.

