Best Lightsaber Stances To Use in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Every Stance Explained

Building on Fallen Order’s two Lightsaber stances, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor provides players with a choice of five to take into combat with them. But what are the differences between the Lightsaber Stances in Jedi: Survivor, and which are the best to use?

All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Lightsaber Stances Explained

There are five total Lightsaber Stances in Jedi: Survivor. Single and Double-Bladed return from Fallen Order, but are also joined by Dual Wield, Blaster and Crossguard.

At any point, players are able to select two that they can switch between in-game. If they want to change their two chosen Stances, they need to do so at a Meditation Point, select ‘Change Stance’ and then select whichever they’d like to replace their currently equipped Stance with.

Each Lightsaber Stance brings specific positives and negatives, as well as upgradeable skills via Survivor’s intricate Skill Tree system. Below, we’re breaking down every Lightsaber Stance to let you know how it performs and its specific strengths and weaknesses.

Single

The Single Lightsaber Stance is the classic, with Cal wielding one standard lightsaber. It’s described in-game as a “balanced approach to combat” that is “reliable in all situations”.

As you’d imagine, it performs middlingly in every category: Power, Speed, Range and Defense.

Double-Bladed

The Double-Bladed Stance also featured in Fallen Order, boasting a longer lightsaber that will likely invoke memories of The Phantom Menace’s Darth Maul. It’s described as a “highly-mobile, energetic approach to combat. Best for dealing with many enemies at once”.

It falls short on Power and Range, but offers improvements in the Speed and Defense departments.

Dual Wield

The Dual Wield Stance is the first new Lightsaber Stance in Survivor. It splits the Double-Bladed Stance in two, giving players two detached Lightsabers to wield. It is a “purely offensive approach to combat” that looks to “overwhelm enemies with a flurry of strikes”.

Naturally, it offers maximum Speed to players, as well as improved Power. Range and Defense suffer heavily though, meaning players may find themselves taking (as well as dealing) more damage.

Blaster

The Blaster approach is another new one and, while being slightly “unorthodox”, it keeps players in the fight at much longer ranges and lets them deal damage while withdrawn and recovering.

Naturally, Power suffers but in terms of Speed and Range, it performs exceptionally.

Crossguard

Crossguard is a Stance that’s inspired by Kylo Ren of the sequel trilogy, offering players a slower and more cumbersome Lightsaber — but one that’s capable of devastating damage.

As explained in-game, “powerful swings devastate enemies, but have very long wind-ups”. Power, Range and Defense are incredibly strong, but Speed suffers massively so you will be vulnerable to enemy counter attacks. Use with caution, especially in boss battles against faster opponents.

Best Stances in Jedi: Survivor

So with each explained, which is the best? Naturally, the answer depends on how you like to approach combat.

If you’re cautious and like to keep your distance, opt for either Blaster or Double-Bladed. The unique combos offered by the former lend great variety to battles, while hurling a Double-Bladed Lightsaber with the force of helicopter blades never grew tiring.

If you’re aggressive and like to fly at enemies, regardless of who they are, opt for Crossguard or Dual Wield. Both these are designed to huge amounts of damage up close, tearing through enemies rapidly. Note that they will leave you more exposed to counter attacks, so make sure you’ve got your Stims ready to avoid dying and having to respawn from your most recent save point.

Bear in mind that you can change and upgrade your Stances as you go, so don’t limit yourself to one and ignore the others. Try each out and stick with whichever you favor and suits your combat style!

That’s every Lightsaber Stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor explained, including which are the best to use for you. For all the latest on Respawn’s excellent 2023 title, check out the related content below.

