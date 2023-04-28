Should You Buy the Mysterious Keycode at Doma’s Shop in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? What’s Inside, Explained

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

A mysterious keycode – but you should pay for it?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players will undoubtedly visit Doma’s Shop during their playthroughs, where they’ll be given the option of purchasing a ‘Mysterious Keycode’ to gain access to a locked area of the vendor’s store. But what does the Mysterious Keycode grant and should players choose it?

In Jedi: Survivor, like many other titles, players are given various opportunities to invest their earned currencies at in-game shops in exchange for rewards. One such currency is Priorite Shards, collectibles found across the game’s levels and usable at Doma’s Outpost Commodities on Koboh.

What Does the Mysterious Keycode Grant?

While players can invest in various aesthetic changes — like new hair styles or overalls for Cal Kestis — they’re also offered the chance to acquire a ‘Mysterious Keycode’ to open the door at the back of her shop.

The Mysterious Keycode costs 10 Priorite Shards and promises to open the locked door in Doma’s Shop.

More specifically, there is a lootable chest in the locked room that grants players with an extra Healing Stim slot. Whatever the player’s total (most likely two given the stage of the game they’re at) it will be upped by one and ensure BD1 produces an extra every time players Rest at Meditation Points.

The locked room is located opposite Doma’s stand and is opened by BD1 shortly after purchasing the Mysterious Keycode.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Should Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Players Choose It?

It’s definitely a boost if you’re not that all that bothered about how your Cal looks in-game. Especially early in the game, an extra Healing Stim can be a big help in getting through boss battles and minimizing deaths.

On that basis, we’d recommend it for most players. For 10 Priorite Shards it is the most expensive item in Doma’s Outpost Commodities, but it offers a tangible improvement to players’ abilities; a buzz cut or fancy overalls do not.

Especially when paired with Survivor’s possible Stim upgrades, whether those speeding their usage up or augmenting the amount of health they actually grant, an extra is incredibly useful.

That’s the Mysterious Keycode at Doma’s Shop in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor explained, including whether players should choose it. You can check out our other Star Wars guides in the related content below.

