How to Open Green Laser Gates in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

On your galaxy-spanning adventure in Respawn Entertainment’s latest Souls-like sequel, you’ll be making pitstops to a handful of different planets. While you’re out exploring all these different locales, you’ll soon bump into green laser barriers that block Cal Kestis’ path. But how do you open the green laser gates in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Well, worry not, as you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ll explain how.

How to Open the Green Barriers in Jedi Survivor

In order to get past the green laser gates in Jedi Survivor, you’re going to need a special ability that’s given to you during the main story. More specifically, you’re going to need to reach Chapter 4 of the campaign on the mission to reach Jedha Pilgrim’s Sanctuary.

During this mission, you’ll learn a new ability: an Air Dash. In addition, when you speak to Merrin, she’ll give you a special item called Merrin’s Charm. Once you have both of these, you’ll be able to Air Dash through the green laser barriers and access new areas in the game.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

To Air Dash, simply press Circle on PS5 or B on Xbox, and you’ll be able to dash forward through the transparent green laser barriers. Much like a Metroidvania, there’ll even be green gates further back in your playthrough, and these will give way to some pretty useful loot (there’s one near the beginning of the game in Coruscant).

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to open the green laser barriers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For more, here’s how to defeat the Ninth Sister easily. As always, feel free to take a gander at our further coverage of the game down below before you go.

