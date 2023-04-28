How to Defeat the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Respawn Entertainment’s blend of Souls-like and narrative-focused adventure set in that galaxy far, far away is making waves with both critics and audiences alike. Indeed, while Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis and his ramshackle band of rebels, it also introduces some new mechanics, new abilities, and new enemies. One that may prove tricky early on is the Ninth Sister boss. Here’s how to beat the Ninth Sister in Jedi Survivor. Let’s begin, shall we?

How to Kill the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Ninth Sister is the first proper boss that you’ll come across in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and she’s no slouch. Much like our protagonist Cal, she boasts Force powers, a double-bladed lightsaber, and some impressive dodging skills.

Still, overcoming the Ninth Sister is totally doable; you just need to be mindful of her different movesets and phases, as well as knowing when to get up close and personal to dish out damage.

To make things easier, we’re going to break down the boss battle into three steps as the Ninth Sister has three distinct phases during her boss battle. Finally, down below, we’re going to give you some general tips to give you an edge in this one-on-one showdown.

The Ninth Sister Boss Guide, Phase 1

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

First things first, the Ninth Sister will come out swinging with her double-bladed lightsaber, so it’s best to keep your distance. She has a few nasty lunging lightsaber attacks but they are all quite long animations, so when she finishes her moveset, there’s usually a short opening where you can rush in and deal some damage, though you’ll have to get in and out quickly or you’ll run the risk of receiving damage yourself; bear in mind that using the dodge button is key here.

Another useful manoeuver is your Force Push (R1 or RB), which can help create a short opening, too.

Be patient, and remember to not get too greedy when you see an opening. Once you’ve whittled her health down to around two thirds, you’ll witness a short cutscene, which signals the beginning of her next phase.

The Ninth Sister Boss Guide, Phase 2

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

In the second phase, the Ninth Sister begins to utilize more Force powers, and one sees you being pulled towards her. When this happens, quickly dodge backwards to avoid getting walloped by her lightsaber.

In addition, the Ninth Sister will begin using more unblockable attacks where she glows red. Again, when this happens, make sure to dodge backwards and make some space between the two of you.

After her attacks, however, there’ll be a short window where you can get in and dish out some damage, though much like the first phase, be wary when you’re up close, as this is the zone in which the Ninth Sister is at her most dangerous.

The Ninth Sister Boss Guide, Phase 3

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

In the Ninth Sister’s final phase, you’ll learn a new Blade Stance: the Dual Stance. Essentially, holding down Triangle on PS5 or the X button on Xbox will pull off an auto parry on most attacks. Just as the Ninth Sister is about to strike you, do this auto parry, and you’ll stagger the Ninth Sister, exposing her. Continue dodging her unblockable red attacks and keep up your offensive, and you’ll soon reign victorious.

General Tips to Beat the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Keep your distance.

Avoid her unblockable red attacks by dodging backwards.

When the Ninth Sister has finished an attack, you’ll have a short window to get in quickly and deal some damage.

Use Force Push to create openings.

Make sure to heal up, when you’re low on health.

And, there you have it. Hopefully, this guide on how to beat the Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will help you on your space-faring adventure. For more tips and tricks, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

