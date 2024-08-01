Sword of Convallaria Tier List (August 2024)

If you’ve pulled a load of characters in gacha but don’t know which are the best, our Sword of Convallaria tier list is bound to come in handy. We’ve got a ranking of all the warriors available in the new pixel-art RPG, to help you build the best team and prepare for turn-based battles.

Recommended Videos

Sword of Convallaria Characters Tier List

Ranking Character Name S+ Beryl, Dantalion, Rawiyah, LilyWil, Gloria, Teadon, NonoWill, Col, Guzman, Samantha, Miguel S Xavier, Faycal, Maitha, Leonide, Iggy, Nergal, Nungal, Inanna, Garcia, Magnus, Momo, Alexei A Candlelight, Flame Sorceress, Butterfly, Stormbreaker, Nightingale, Suppression, Divine Grace, Ballista, Lash, Tempest, Angel, Abyss, Stinger, Might, Flare, Agile Eye, Enforcer, Crimson Falcon, Night Raven, Blade, Lightning B Vlderian Scout, K.A. Archer, Darklight Fire Priest, K.A. Fire Conjurer, Papal Ice Priest, Knighted Pikeman, K.A. Guard, K.A. Pikeman C Knighted Guard, Darklight Ice Priest, K.A. Light Conjurer, Papal Pikeman, Papal Guard D Outlaw Axeman, Recruited Guard, Recruited Archer, Recruited Pikeman, Recruited Assassin, Outlaw Pikeman, Outlaw Guard, Outlaw Crossbowman, Outlaw Assassin, Outlaw Archer

Use the table above as our definitive ranking of all the characters currently available in Sword of Convallaria. We’ve ranked them based on their rarity, with the easiest characters to get in gacha listed in the bottom tiers. While there are numerous banners on the game’s summon menu right now, all of the drop odds appear to be broadly similar.

Image Source: XD

What Is the Best Sword of Convallaria Character?

As per our tier list, the best character in Sword of Convallaria is Beryl. She’s one of the few legendary characters in the game, performing the Destroyer role that focuses on huge damage output. Her trait, I’m a Genius!, levels up your melee attack damage each time you rank up. This means Beryl only gets more powerful the more you use her. If you’re lucky enough to get Beryl in Sword of Convallaria, you’re sorted for all the content in the game.

Alongside that, there are some other characters who are also pretty good. Dantalion is another legendary Destroyer. His trait, Path to Kingship, slightly increases damage and gives you an HP boost after each level. We’d also recommend Rawiyah, a legendary Breaker best used for charged range attacks that help you traverse the battle grid very quickly.

That’s it for our Sword of Convallaria tier list! For more on the game, be sure to redeem the latest codes. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, Weak Legacy 2 Trello link, and Clover Retribution Trello link. On top of that, check out Soul Cultivation codes, Onikami Legacy codes, and Night Sea codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy