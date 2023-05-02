Star Wars Jedi Survivor Length: How Long It Takes to Beat & How Many Worlds There Are

Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is another Galaxy-touring, world-hopping and droid-slashing adventure. But, with players across the globe dropping into the fun, how many worlds are there exactly and how long does Jedi: Survivor take to beat?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Story Length & Time To Beat

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a long game. It’s not open-world but, being entirely single-player, it has a hefty story and hundreds of levels for players to work their way through and complete the main narrative.

There’s also a huge amount of exploration for players to complete, with the game regularly throwing challenges, rumors and new locations at players that fit around the main story. The amount of these players complete is entirely up to them – meaning players’ individual playthrough times will vary considerably.

It will take players at least 20 hours to complete the main story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Our review playthrough took 27 hours and ended at around 55% completion – meaning we completed just over half of all the content Jedi: Survivor has to offer. By that measure (and of course, a player’s specific skill level and speed), it could take some players up to 50 hours to 100% complete Jedi: Survivor.

The beauty of such a game is that players can essentially spend as much time with it as they please.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

How Many Worlds Does Jedi: Survivor Have?

There are four full planets for players to explore in Jedi: Survivor, alongside two smaller entities that are also explorable but don’t count as full planets.

The four planets are:

Koboh

Coruscant

Jedha

Tanalorr.

The other two locations players have access to are: Shattered Moon (unsurprisingly, a moon) and Nova Garon (a geode).

Players can access these explorable worlds from the Mantis’ holotable, where they can instruct Greez to fly them where they choose. Each world, as mentioned above, can be explored exhaustively and following Main Objectives only will not bring players close to this figure.

That’s all there is to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s story length and how many worlds there are for players to explore. If you’ve completed the main story, we compiled a list of eight things to do once you’ve beaten Jedi: Survivor, so you can get back in and get more Star Wars fun. Otherwise, the related content may be what you’re after.

Related Posts