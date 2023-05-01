Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Open World? Explained

Image Credit: Respawn

Who wants to save the world when you can escape into the wild?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a semi-open-world game with mostly linear gameplay, but it is clear that its sequel wants to let players explore the world more freely. It may even make some of you wonder if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor actually becomes an open-world game. Luckily, we can answer this pressing question for you.

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Have an Open-World?

Like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not an open-world game. There will be a lot of sections where you will be restricted inside linear paths and can only go forward to progress the story. However, this does not mean that there is no exploration.

Once you reach Koboh, you will be greeted with a massive open area that allows you to explore to your heart’s content. You can chat with various NPCs, find collectibles, and pet some cute creatures. There are also other planets that you can visit, such as Jedha and Nova Garon, but sadly, none of them feature an open zone on a scale like Koboh.

Although you can travel to many locations, you will most likely return to Koboh frequently since the place works as your main base. You can even recruit NPCs you meet on your journey and ask them to visit the Pyloon’s Saloon in Rambler’s Reach.

Still, it is undeniable that you’ll need to progress through dungeon-like zones for the majority of the main quest. Thankfully, this does not mean that the gameplay becomes boring. Besides defeating numerous enemies and cracking puzzles, you can also try to discover many chests that contain valuable items, such as cosmetics and Healing Stims.

That is everything you need to know about whether Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an open-world game or not. Before leaving to explore various planets in the Star Wars universe, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite.

