How to Get, Use & Upgrade Healing Stims in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now released across the world, fans of the IP are discovering everything there is to know about Respawn’s latest instalment in the story of Cal Kestis. Integral to the game are healing stims, which give Cal a boost to health and minimize the chances of a death and lengthy respawn process. Here’s how players get, use and upgrade healing stims in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Healing Stims Explained

The short answer is that BD-1 produces healing stims for Cal. Every time players Rest at Jedi: Survivor’s Meditation Points, the droid’s supply of stim canisters is replenished. That means that after Resting, 100% of a player’s stim slots will be filled.

If you’re out of healing stims and struggling for health, the best way to get more is to visit a Meditation Point and Rest. Note though, that this will respawn enemies so it does come with a risk.

Using Healing Stims is incredibly simple, requiring players to press the relevant command at any point while playing the game. This is the ‘up’ key on the D-Pad for console players. Doing so will prompt Cal to ask BD-1 for a Stim, which he’ll then use and get a timely health boost.

How To Get Upgraded Stims

Players can upgrade their Stims so that they are faster to use and offer more health. This is done via the game’s Skill Trees. In Resilience, the only Skill Tree within the Survival category, there are multiple upgrades players can opt for that improve Stims.

These stim upgrades, including cost and prerequisites, are detailed in full below:

Skill Cost (SP) What It Provides Prerequisites Improved Stim Formula 1 Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1 Survival Skills Perfected Stim Formula 2 Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1 Survival Skills, Improved Stim Formula Teamwork 1 Reduces time required to heal with a BD-1 stim Survival Skills, Improved Stim Formula The Power of Friendship 2 BD-1’s stim canisters refill some Force Meter Survival Skills, Improved Stim Formula, Teamwork

Choosing the Survival Skills upgrades (those up the center of the Resilience Tree) also indirectly improve stims by increasing Cal’s overall health. As a result, stims can take his health further to the upgraded maximum.

How To Get More Stims

Not only can players’ stocks be regularly replenished and the stims themselves upgraded, but players can also increase the number BD-1 produces.

The first way is to purchase the Mysterious Keycode from Doma’s Shop. This costs 10 Priorite Shards and gives players access to a locked door in her Outpost Commodities. Inside the room there is a chest that, when opened, grants players an extra stim slot.

The second way is to open a lootable box in Forest Array on Koboh, shortly after defeating the Mogu. Players can circle around a small building, and will find a lootable chest with a flying creature on top. Approaching after defeating the Mogu will scare the creature away, allowing Cal to open the crate. Doing so grants an extra Stim, upping players’ total once again.

Its location is shown in the image below, as well as the bonus Stim being granted.

The third way is to acquire the Fellowship Perk, which allows BD-1 to produce another stim for Cal. This can be found on Koboh, after completing the puzzle in the Chamber of Clarity. It does take up four Perk slots though, so it is costly and inhibits players from equipping any other Perks at the same time. A fifth Stim is incredibly useful, though.

That’s all there is to know about Healing Stims in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including how to use, upgrade and earn more! Be sure to check out the related content below for everything else on the 2023 Star Wars epic.

