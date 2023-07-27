New Star Wars Movies & Shows – Upcoming Star Wars Projects & Spin-Offs

From the galactic film franchise to the ever-growing spin-off TV series, it’s certainly an excellent time to be a Star Wars fan as it continues to broaden with new characters and storylines. But, with so many rumors and speculations, it isn’t easy to keep track of the series’ forthcoming projects. Luckily, we’re here to help by showing you all the upcoming Star Wars films and shows.

Image Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Young Jedi Adventures is the first series created specifically for a young audience, following a new class of Padawans during the High Republic era. You’ll meet the up-and-comers Kai, Lys, and Nubs as they travel across the galaxy in the Crimson Firehawk with the help of RJ-83 and pilot Nash. Viewers can also look forward to Master Yoda’s return, where he helps the group take the next step in their journey.

The first seven episodes are currently available on Disney+, and you can anticipate several more in August.

Image Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Ahsoka continues to be one of the most influential characters in the Star Wars universe, with her roles in The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi. But now, the famous Jedi will finally get her very own show on Disney+, expanding her epic story even further.

Rosario Dawson will return for her exemplary role of Ahsoka with the executive producers, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. According to the official trailer, the series premiere will begin with two episodes, carrying on the character’s quest to find Thrawn.

Image Source: Disney Platform Distribution

The next Star Wars TV show, Skeleton Crew, will launch sometime around 2023 or possibly early 2024, starring the notable actor Jude Law. The story follows a group of kids on a coming-of-age journey with the creative minds of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni.

The talented minds behind the award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, also known as the “Daniels,” are set to guest direct an episode of the series after Jon Watts, co-creator of Skeleton Crew, brought the idea to them.

Image Source: Lucasfilm

The Bad Batch Season 3 will mark the end of the famous Clone Force 99 as the Star Wars Celebration 2023 confirms its conclusion for 2024. A teaser from the event showcases the return of Palpatine while he speaks to the leader of the Empire’s cloning system, as well as a glimpse of Omega.

Season 2’s cliffhanger left a lot of questions for fans, and now it seems they will finally be answered with the series finale.

Image Source: Disney Platform Distribution

The creator of Andor, Tony Gilroy, previously discussed the release of Season 2 in an interview with Deadline, where he mentions the plan for the next 12 episodes. Unlike the first installment, this narrative will span four years; therefore, fans can expect several time skips, from a few days to a year.

Since this will be the show’s last season, Gilroy has stated that the final scene will segway into the events of Cassian Andor in the critically acclaimed Rogue One. The creator has also set a tentative release date for August 2024 during the Star Wars Celebration 2023, yet the launch may change in the near future.

Image Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Another upcoming Star Wars show currently being developed is The Acolyte, a narrative that focuses on the dark side of the Force during the end phase of the High Republic era. The co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, will be the show’s writer and producer, currently set to have eight episodes.

The cast has also been confirmed, such as Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more.

Image Source: Lucasfilm

According to the official Star Wars website, A Droid Story will focus on the courageous journey of C-3PO and R2-D2 as they guide a new heroic character. The ILM and Lucasfilm Animation will lead this show, slated to have a 2025 release date.

It isn’t entirely clear which period the series will take place, whether it be during the Skywalker saga or the aftermath of it. Yet, we can expect to see some intriguing interactions between the droids as they have always done in the Star Wars timeline.

Image Source: IMDb

The Star Wars Celebration 2023 ushered in three upcoming Star Wars projects, including James Mangold’s (Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) Dawn of the Jedi era film. The movie will focus on the origins of the Force, with one of the first known Jedis in history. As for the timeline, it will be set 25,000 years before the original Star Wars, which will surely bring in an entirely new look for the franchise.

Mangold hopes to answer all the Star Wars fans’ most-asked questions, especially the discovery of the Force, how to use it, and where it came from.

Image Source: IMDb

While Deadline previously confirmed Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s (Ms. Marvel, Saving Face) directing role for a new Star Wars project, the 2023 celebration finally gave us some insight into the highly-anticipated film. According to Kathleen Kennedy and Obaid-Chinoy, it will be set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, rebuilding the Jedi Order legacy with Rey.

Sharmeen will continue on the traditional heroic journey the series is known for with a new Jedi Order.

Image Source: Star Wars Official Website

Dave Filoni’s project is the last Star Wars film announced at the 2023 celebration, which will be centered around the New Republic era. This time period begins shortly after the Empire’s demise and is also considered the “Age of the Resistance.”

Instead of facing the tyranny of the corrupted Republic, the Rebels are now thriving in this new society while the former tries to cope with their losses. However, the Empire will need to adjust to this way of life as they try to rebuild their civilization.

Image Source: Star Wars Official Website

Based on an interview with Total Film, the President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, has revealed an upcoming Taika Waititi Star Wars movie. Not only will Taika take on the role as the director, but rumors have indicated that he will also be starring in the film, according to Variety.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, known for 1917 and Last Night in Soho, is seemingly still on board for the film’s screenplay, but there haven’t been any new developments for the film as of yet.

Image Source: IMDb

In an interview with SYFY, Shawn Levy confirmed that he has been working on a new Star Wars movie and is currently in the early development stage. He also explains how his goal with this film is to make a “visual spectacle and a healthy dose of wish fulfillment, levity, and big heart,” like many of his movies.

Image Source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Similar to Ahsoka, Lando Calrissian will get his own standalone series on Disney+, bringing back Donald Glover as his character in Solo: A Star Wars Story. When Kathleen Kennedy was asked about an update for the show during a Cinema Blend interview, she stated, “You need to ask Donald. He’s the one that holds all the cards here.” So, we probably won’t expect to see the series anytime soon until Glover’s schedule clears up.

Image Source: Disney Platform Distribution

The director of the Wonder Woman franchise, Patty Jenkins, previously made plans for a new starfighter film called “Rogue Squadron” as an homage to her father, who was once a great fighter pilot. Although she was more than happy to combine her dad’s legacy with her love for the Star Wars franchise, there have been a few rumors about it being scrapped.

Unfortunately, the film is most likely canceled, but there haven’t been any official confirmations yet.

Image Source: Screen Rant Plus

While the Rian Johnson trilogy has been in the works since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there have been several reports of its cancelation due to conflicting schedules. Rumors of its termination began when Kathleen Kennedy stated that the trilogy would be shelved until the director finishes his projects during an interview with Vanity Fair. However, Small Screen has received new information from inside sources, suggesting it has been axed.

Image Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, was previously attached to a new Star Wars project, yet there have been multiple speculations of its discontinuation, given his hectic schedule. According to Variety, the film has been “shelved” as his roadmap for the Marvel universe grows, tentatively solidifying its cancelation.

That’s everything you need to know about all the upcoming Star Wars projects. To see more content, you can look at the relevant links below and test your knowledge with our Obi-Wan or Anakin quote knowledge quiz.