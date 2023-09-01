Should You Give the Evidence to Louisa Reyes or Zoe Kaminski in Starfield? Answered

There are plenty of side quests to take on in Starfield, and many of them come with branching paths that could change the course of your journey as well. One such quest is Alternating Currents, and if you’re wondering if you should give the evidence to Louisa Reyes or Zoe Kaminski, here’s what you need to know.

What Happens If You Give the Evidence to Louisa Reyes in Starfield?

During the Alternating Currents quest in Starfield, you’ll eventually come across some evidence of someone trying to hack into GalBank. At the end of the quest, you’ll have the option of giving it to Louisa, or Zoe, who runs the Trade Authority.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Giving it to Louisa will allow her to confront Zoe briefly at the end of the quest, and she’ll state that her people will be in touch in the future to continue investigating the Trade Authority. You’ll also get 2,000 Credits for your efforts.

What Happens If You Give the Evidence to Zoe Kaminski?

On the other hand, partway through the quest, Zoe will attempt to convince you to give her the evidence while Louise is away. She promises to make it worth your while and also states that you can get connections within the Trade Authority.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

If you give it to Zoe, you’ll still get the same amount of money: 2,000 Credits. Louise will express her suspicions, but ultimately she won’t be able to continue her investigation into the Trade Authority. Zoe will thank you, but won’t offer you anything more other than the Credits. It’s possible that her connections could come in handy in another quest later down the line, but for now, there are no discernible consequences.

So Who Should You Give the Evidence To?

Because the amount of Credits you receive is the same, we’d recommend giving the evidence to Louise if you’re looking to play a more paragon-like character.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should give the evidence to Louise or Zoe in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.