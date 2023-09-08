How to Max Out Companion Relationship Levels & Romance Them in Starfield

While playing Starfield, you will encounter and interact with numerous memorable characters. Some will even become companions with whom you can grow strong relationships and romance. Unfortunately, the game does not explain the relationship mechanic in detail, but you can read this guide to learn more about this topic.

Starfield Romances and Relationships Explained

In order to increase your relationship level with a character, you must assign them as your companion. This will help you quickly gain relationship points since they will react to your activities and decisions.

Each character has their own personality, preferences, and dislikes. If your actions align with their belief, they will slowly develop a good opinion about you. However, they can also become averse toward you if you continuously make wrong decisions.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Once you gather enough relationship points, you will receive Activity quests, where the game tasks you to speak with a companion. While conversing with them, you may even receive dialogue options with the [Flirt] prefix.

Eventually, you will even unlock [Romance] and [Friendship] dialogues. If you decide to enter a romantic relationship, you will get a [Commitment] dialogue choice, and you can propose your companion to marry you.

All Starfield Romance Companion Likes & Dislikes

Including Sarah, there are four characters you can romance in Starfield. Here is the full list:

Andreja

Unlike other romanceable companions, Andreja does not mind when you attack potential enemies. Although she’s quite a mysterious character, you can still gain her favor by showing your loyalty to her. Andreja does not like a coward and lies, so you should avoid accepting bribes or expressing uncertainty when she’s your companion.

Sarah Morgan

Sarah Morgan is someone who loves science, is dedicated to the Constellation, and prefers using diplomacy over violence. During the Job Gone Wrong side mission, I managed to convince the bank robbers to surrender themselves. Sarah appreciates my effort to avoid bloodshed and I received some relationship points at the end of the mission. My best tip to gain her favor is to be a good guy who loves to help people.

Barrett

If you’re trying to romance Barret, you should use violence as a last resort. When he cracks a joke, remember to play along and even laugh. He will also appreciate you helping people in trouble; even if you have to bend the law if the situation requires it. Be warned that Barret doesn’t really like the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, so it’s best to avoid being too supportive of the two governments.

Sam Coe

Like Sarah, Sam Coe prefers to avoid conflict, and you should try to persuade potential enemies to back down. He will also appreciate you being friendly with his daughter, Cora, so do your best to get along with her. Talking positively about Freestar Collective and Freestar Rangers will also grant you extra relationship points. Lastly, don’t try to demand money from others and avoid being unpleasant while Sam is around, or you’ll lose his favor.

Besides maxing out companion relationships and romancing them, you can also spend your time building the best starship in the galaxy. Although The Frontier you receive at the beginning of Starfield is a decent vehicle, there are better ships you can buy from Ship Services Technicians.