Even though Bethesda Game Studios’ epic open-world RPGs aren’t really known for their difficulty, they can still throw the occasional difficulty spike at you. These most commonly come in the form of the game’s combat encounters where you’ll be pitted against hulking alien monstrosities that want to eat your face off. So, for those wondering how to change difficulty in Starfield, here’s what you need to do. Let’s go!

Changing Difficulty in Starfield

When you’re already in-game, all you need to do to change the difficulty is to open the game’s settings menu by pressing the Menu button twice. This is the button on the lower right of the central Xbox button, signified by three horizontal lines.

From here, select: Settings > Gameplay > Difficulty.

In total, there are four difficulty settings to choose from: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Very Hard.

What Do the Different Difficulty Settings Change?

It’s important to note that all the difficulty settings make a big impact on the amount of damage that you deal. On Easy, you’ll deal a lot more damage than, say, Hard difficulty, for instance.

Additionally, your specific difficulty setting affects the chance of encountering a Legendary enemy. On Very Hard difficulty, you’ll encounter more Legendary enemies. Meanwhile, on Easy, you’ll very rarely encounter any Legendary enemies in Starfield.

Additionally, your specific difficulty setting affects the chance of encountering a Legendary enemy. On Very Hard difficulty, you'll encounter more Legendary enemies. Meanwhile, on Easy, you'll very rarely encounter any Legendary enemies in Starfield.