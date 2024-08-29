Should You Give Hive Strand to Krisk or the Queen in Star Wars Outlaws?

Sometimes tough choices need to be made in Star Wars Outlaws. The choices with more effect on your reputation happen during main quests. One of these is at the end of The Hive quest, when you have finally collected the Hive Strand. So should you give the Hive Strand to Krisk or the Queen?

The Hive Choice: Should You Give the Hive Strand to Krisk or the Queen?

As with other choices in Star Wars Outlaws, this will change your reputation among two syndicates. Choose Krisk to increase reputation with the Crimson Dawn or choose the Queen to increase reputation with Ashiga. Your choice depends on which syndicate you would rather have good favor with. Thankfully, it has no effect on plot or gameplay so the choice is relatively simple.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

If you choose to give the Hive Strand to Krisk, then Krisk will become queen and your reputation with the Crimson Dawn syndicate will significantly increase. Your reputation among the Ashiga will remain the same as Krisk is now queen. She now runs the Ashiga hive and your reputation is intact.

If you choose to give the Hive Strand to the Queen, then she will remain queen of the Ashiga and your reputation among the Crimson Dawn will significantly decrease. However, your reputation among the Ashiga will significantly increase.

It is recommended that you give the Hive Strand to Krisk as this choice has more positive effects than negative but the decision is yours. If you choose to give it to the Queen you can always complete contracts for the Crimson Dawn to increase rep once more.

