Image Credit: Bethesda
Star Wars Outlaws hive strand choice
Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Should You Give Hive Strand to Krisk or the Queen in Star Wars Outlaws?

Another tough choice
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 04:33 am

Sometimes tough choices need to be made in Star Wars Outlaws. The choices with more effect on your reputation happen during main quests. One of these is at the end of The Hive quest, when you have finally collected the Hive Strand. So should you give the Hive Strand to Krisk or the Queen?

Recommended Videos

The Hive Choice: Should You Give the Hive Strand to Krisk or the Queen?

As with other choices in Star Wars Outlaws, this will change your reputation among two syndicates. Choose Krisk to increase reputation with the Crimson Dawn or choose the Queen to increase reputation with Ashiga. Your choice depends on which syndicate you would rather have good favor with. Thankfully, it has no effect on plot or gameplay so the choice is relatively simple.

Star Wars Outlaws choice hive strand
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

If you choose to give the Hive Strand to Krisk, then Krisk will become queen and your reputation with the Crimson Dawn syndicate will significantly increase. Your reputation among the Ashiga will remain the same as Krisk is now queen. She now runs the Ashiga hive and your reputation is intact.

If you choose to give the Hive Strand to the Queen, then she will remain queen of the Ashiga and your reputation among the Crimson Dawn will significantly decrease. However, your reputation among the Ashiga will significantly increase.

It is recommended that you give the Hive Strand to Krisk as this choice has more positive effects than negative but the decision is yours. If you choose to give it to the Queen you can always complete contracts for the Crimson Dawn to increase rep once more.

For more Star Wars: Outlaws hints and tips, why not check out if you should give Gorak his ring back? Or if you should tell Eleera or Gorak about the traitor.

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.