Should You Give Gorak His Ring Back in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws is full of tough choices which can affect your reputation. One of the first decisions you must make is whether to return a stolen ring to Gorak or keep it for yourself. Which is the right choice for you? Let’s find out!

Recommended Videos

Should You Give the Ring to Gorak in Star Wars Outlaws?

Gorak Palas is the Pyke crimelord based in Toshara with a love for the finer things in life. His appreciation for a lavish lifestyle can be seen in his fine clothes and jewellery. Nix noticed this and, thanks to his attraction to shiny things, stole the crime boss’ ring right from his hand! Now Gorak wants it back… But will Kay hand it over or keep it for herself?

The choice to return the ring to Gorak depends on whether you want to negatively or positively affect your reputation with the Pykes. Can you afford to lose a few Reputation points or would you rather have a slight increase? The choice is yours.

What Happens If You Keep The Ring?

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you keep Gorak’s ring, your Reputation among the Pykes will decrease a little in Star Wars Outlaws. This shouldn’t make much of a difference if your Reputation with them is already well into the Good section. If it is borderline between Good and Poor then it may not be worth the risk. There is no other negative to keeping the ring, in fact, you can sell it for 500 Credits if you want!

What Happens If You Return The Ring?

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you give Gorak his ring your Reputation among the Pykes will increase a little in Star Wars Outlaws. This may help push you into the Good section if you are hovering between Good and Poor. There is no other consequence so the decision should depend on how much you want to alter your rep with the Pykes.

Unless your Reputation with the Pykes is already pretty bad, it is recommended that you keep Gorak’s ring and sell it for 500 Credits. As there is no other negative consequence to keeping it, it is well worth pocketing it for the bonus credits! Maybe take Nix to the local eatery to treat him for such a good theft.

For more ways to change your Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws, check out our rep guide!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy