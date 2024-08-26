How to Increase Reputation Quickly in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws features an extensive Reputation system for all its Syndicates. Being on the good side of a Syndicate can unlock unique rewards like skins and charms, whereas being on their terrible side will have you hunted by notorious bounty hunters. Continue reading to learn all the ways to increase Reputation quickly in Star Wars Outlaws.

Increasing Reputation with Syndicates is also essential for unlocking new contract brokers, high-stake missions, better vendor prices, crafting materials, and more. While there are several ways to increase Reputation with Syndicates, some are more efficient than others.

Best Ways to Increase Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws

There are four notable ways to increase Reputation quickly in Star Wars.

Syndicate Quests

Image via Twinfinite

Syndicate quests are the best way to increase your Reputation quickly. Each Syndicate quest can increase Reputation by 1000 for a particular faction. However, these are elaborate side quests and could take up to 30-40 minutes to complete, if not more.

High Risk! Contract Missions

Image via Twinfinite

High Risk! Contract missions are also a great way to gain a ton of Reputation quickly. As evident, these are high-risk high-reward contract missions that require you to sneak into restricted areas to steal a document or plant an object of interest. Some mid-to-late game missions include destroying and looting pirate ships in the orbits.

You only get one shot at these, so you have to be extra careful about your approach. Finishing these High Risk! Contract missions can also increase Reputation by 800-1000, though they take relatively less time to finish than Syndicate quests.

Cross Syndicates in Contract Missions

Image via Twinfinite

Once you unlock ND-5, the enigmatic BD-series Droid, you will gain the option to cross Syndicates at the end of Contract Missions. The rewards vary depending on the quest tier, but you can easily gain up to 200-1000 Reputation for an opposing Syndicate.

Sell Data Disks to Syndicate Affiliate Merchants

Image via Twinfinite

Lastly, you can sell Data Disks to Syndicate Affiliate Merchants. Data Disks can be found in enemy outposts and stockrooms, whereas Syndicate affiliate merchants can be found in every major city.

The Reputation you gain from selling Data Disks isn’t much but it’s a great option in case of an emergency.

