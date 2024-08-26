All Mirogana Pyke Syndicate Vault Keycard Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

All Syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws have a secret vault hidden deep within their restricted sections on planets where they are present. Toshara is no different, and you may have come across one of the Mirogana Pyke Syndicate Vault Keycards or the vault itself while exploring the open world.

However, to open the vault, you will need three such keycards, and this guide is all about that. Continue reading to learn the location of all Pyke Syndicate Vault Keycards in Star Wars Outlaws.

Gorak’s Keycard Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image via Twinfinite

You can find Gorak’s keycard in the operations building of the Pyke Poaching Station on the southernmost tip of the Lost Steppe region.

Image via Twinfinite

The operations building is on the far end of the area on top of a cliff, so it should be easy to spot. If you have a good reputation with the Pykes, you should be able to reach the edge of the building without any trouble, though getting any further would be tricky.

There is a path across the bridge which you can take to reach the building from behind with relatively less resistance along the way.

As soon as you enter the building, head straight to the reception table where you can find Gorak’s keycard.

Tizlak Keycard Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image via Twinfinite

You can find Tizlak’s keycard in the Pyke Syndicate Workshop on the northeast side of the Mirage region. Getting to it can be a bit tricky if you don’t take the right path.

Image via Twinfinite

Image via Twinfinite

Once you are inside the restricted area, take the ladder on the right. You will notice a crate with yellow markings on the left with a control panel near all the computers. Use Nix to activate the panel and quickly climb on the crate to reach the other side of the compound without causing any suspicion.

Head to the room just below the area to find Tizlak’s keycard. Easy, right?

Jinnjo’s Keycard Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image via Twinfinite

Image via Twinfinite

You can find it in a Pyke Stockroom on the northwest side of the Pyke Syndicate territory in The Lost Steppe. This one’s the easiest to get, but you may have to fight a few Pyke members or pirates to get in.

Mirogana Pyke Syndicate Vault Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image via Twinfinite

Once you have all the keycards, head back to Mirogana. There are two notable ways to reach the vault, with one being a shortcut that directly leads to the area where the vault is being kept.

To find this shortcut to Pyke’s restricted area, head to the Mirogana Market and take the first right. Keep heading in this direction until you find a downward staircase leading to the Crimson Dawn smuggler Lalini Ledeno.

Image via Twinfinite

Right next to him, you will notice a small opening on the wall. Use that to reach the restricted area. Now, turn left and keep going in this direction until you see a path on the right. Reach to the other side when there is no guard nearby. Walk ahead and you will find a locked door on the right. The vault is beyond that door.

And that’s it! Use the keycards to open the vault to get the Imperial Paint Job for the Speeder and the Target Tariff Collectible.

