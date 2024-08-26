Across the galaxy, there are experts in every field waiting to teach you some valuable skills in Star Wars Outlaws. Some you will meet as you progress through the main quest, while others you find as you explore each planet. If you need help finding these Experts locations in Star Wars Outlaws, then look no further.
All Experts Locations in Star Wars Outlaws
In Star Wars Outlaws, the cantinas are the bustling hub of each planet. All kinds of dirty dealings and dodgy characters can be found in these places. If you are looking for experts in firearms or speeders, then someone in the cantina may just have some intel for you. Ask around every town in Star Wars Outlaws to find out the intel on these experts.
The Bartender
- Name: Bram Shano
- Location: The Broken Hoof in Canto Bight Worker District. First expert Kay meets as he has known her since she was a child.
- Abilities Offered: Cantina Brawling, Lock Picking, Fast-Talk + Keep Talking, Armored Undershirt, I Know Someone.
The Mechanic
- Name: Selo Rovak
- Location: Sent to meet her at her camp northeast of Jaunta’s Hope in The Mirage, Toshaal. She has a fetch mission to complete to find a part to give your Speeder a boost.
- Abilities Offered: Speed Boost, Speeder Jump, Treasure Hunter, Smoke Bomb, Scoundrel’s Pouch, Outlaw’s Pouch.
The Mercenary
- Name: Rooster Trace
- Location: Met at the Domak Refectory in Kijimi. Sends Kay on a mission to find her lost weapons on Tatooine.
- Abilities Offered: Can I Try That, I Like This Thing, Feelers Out, Sharpshooting, Loop Maneuver, Top Roll Maneuver.
The Slicer
- Name: Aila Bren
- Location: Sent to meet at the Cantina in Toshara. Sends Kay on a mission to gather data from the Imperials.
- Abilities Offered: Slicing Kit, Sneak Shot, Concussive Smoke, Sneaky Trap, Light Footed, Slice Kit Upgrade.
The Gunslinger
- Name: Quint Cresadde.
- Location: After a couple of false starts, Kay ends up meeting Quint again to learn some gun skills at Wayfar.
- Abilities Offered: Adrenaline Mastery, Powered Recharge, Speeder Shot, Resilient, The More, The Better.
The Hotfixer
- Name: Teeka.
- Location: Someone in Mos Eisley Market sends Kay to find the Jawa who requires a sarlacc tooth in exchange for a turret on the ship.
- Abilities Offered: Laser Turret, Improved Grenade, Enhanced Bacta Injector, Magnetic Dice, Cheeky Explosion, M’Gasha Trader discount.
The High-Roller
- Name: Lando Calrission.
- Location: Meet this charmer in a secret sabacc parlour in Satrap’s Promenade in Myrra, Akiva. He tasks you with winning back his lucky sabacc token.
- Abilities Offered: Plan A, Plan B, Roll Maneuver, Shoot First, Ask Later, Just Improvise.
The Scavenger
- Name: Temmin Wexley
- Location: Met through Gedeek after The Droidsmith questline and sent on a fetch mission to get some parts for the Speeder.
- Abilities Offered: Hydrorepulser, Electro-Shock Prod, Ion Smoke Bombs, Assisted Scavenging, Scavenger’s Footwear, Survivor.
Each Expert has abilities to teach you, some of which will have a few small fetch missions to complete to gather parts! Check the Abilities tab in your menu to see the specific unlock conditions for each ability.
Each Expert has abilities to teach you, some of which will have a few small fetch missions to complete to gather parts! Check the Abilities tab in your menu to see the specific unlock conditions for each ability.
Published: Aug 26, 2024 12:31 pm