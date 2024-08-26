Across the galaxy, there are experts in every field waiting to teach you some valuable skills in Star Wars Outlaws. Some you will meet as you progress through the main quest, while others you find as you explore each planet. If you need help finding these Experts locations in Star Wars Outlaws, then look no further.

Recommended Videos

All Experts Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

In Star Wars Outlaws, the cantinas are the bustling hub of each planet. All kinds of dirty dealings and dodgy characters can be found in these places. If you are looking for experts in firearms or speeders, then someone in the cantina may just have some intel for you. Ask around every town in Star Wars Outlaws to find out the intel on these experts.

The Bartender

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Name : Bram Shano

: Bram Shano Location: The Broken Hoof in Canto Bight Worker District. First expert Kay meets as he has known her since she was a child.

The Broken Hoof in Canto Bight Worker District. First expert Kay meets as he has known her since she was a child. Abilities Offered: Cantina Brawling, Lock Picking, Fast-Talk + Keep Talking, Armored Undershirt, I Know Someone.

The Mechanic

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Name : Selo Rovak

: Selo Rovak Location: Sent to meet her at her camp northeast of Jaunta’s Hope in The Mirage, Toshaal. She has a fetch mission to complete to find a part to give your Speeder a boost.

Sent to meet her at her camp northeast of Jaunta’s Hope in The Mirage, Toshaal. She has a fetch mission to complete to find a part to give your Speeder a boost. Abilities Offered: Speed Boost, Speeder Jump, Treasure Hunter, Smoke Bomb, Scoundrel’s Pouch, Outlaw’s Pouch.

The Mercenary

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Name : Rooster Trace

: Rooster Trace Location: Met at the Domak Refectory in Kijimi. Sends Kay on a mission to find her lost weapons on Tatooine.

Met at the Domak Refectory in Kijimi. Sends Kay on a mission to find her lost weapons on Tatooine. Abilities Offered: Can I Try That, I Like This Thing, Feelers Out, Sharpshooting, Loop Maneuver, Top Roll Maneuver.

The Slicer

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Name : Aila Bren

: Aila Bren Location: Sent to meet at the Cantina in Toshara. Sends Kay on a mission to gather data from the Imperials.

Sent to meet at the Cantina in Toshara. Sends Kay on a mission to gather data from the Imperials. Abilities Offered: Slicing Kit, Sneak Shot, Concussive Smoke, Sneaky Trap, Light Footed, Slice Kit Upgrade.

The Gunslinger

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Name : Quint Cresadde.

: Quint Cresadde. Location: After a couple of false starts, Kay ends up meeting Quint again to learn some gun skills at Wayfar.

After a couple of false starts, Kay ends up meeting Quint again to learn some gun skills at Wayfar. Abilities Offered: Adrenaline Mastery, Powered Recharge, Speeder Shot, Resilient, The More, The Better.

The Hotfixer

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Name : Teeka.

: Teeka. Location: Someone in Mos Eisley Market sends Kay to find the Jawa who requires a sarlacc tooth in exchange for a turret on the ship.

Someone in Mos Eisley Market sends Kay to find the Jawa who requires a sarlacc tooth in exchange for a turret on the ship. Abilities Offered: Laser Turret, Improved Grenade, Enhanced Bacta Injector, Magnetic Dice, Cheeky Explosion, M’Gasha Trader discount.

The High-Roller

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Name : Lando Calrission.

: Lando Calrission. Location: Meet this charmer in a secret sabacc parlour in Satrap’s Promenade in Myrra, Akiva. He tasks you with winning back his lucky sabacc token.

Meet this charmer in a secret sabacc parlour in Satrap’s Promenade in Myrra, Akiva. He tasks you with winning back his lucky sabacc token. Abilities Offered: Plan A, Plan B, Roll Maneuver, Shoot First, Ask Later, Just Improvise.

The Scavenger

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Name : Temmin Wexley

: Temmin Wexley Location: Met through Gedeek after The Droidsmith questline and sent on a fetch mission to get some parts for the Speeder.

Met through Gedeek after The Droidsmith questline and sent on a fetch mission to get some parts for the Speeder. Abilities Offered: Hydrorepulser, Electro-Shock Prod, Ion Smoke Bombs, Assisted Scavenging, Scavenger’s Footwear, Survivor.

Each Expert has abilities to teach you, some of which will have a few small fetch missions to complete to gather parts! Check the Abilities tab in your menu to see the specific unlock conditions for each ability.

That’s it for the Star Wars Outlaws Experts and their locations! For more Star Wars Outlaws adventures why not check out the Sabotage Syndicate quest walkthrough?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy