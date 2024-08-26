Star Wars Outlaws: Sabotage Syndicate Quest Walkthrough

It’s time to get stealthy and infiltrate Pyke territory in Star Wars Outlaws! Kay Vess and her tiny companion, Nix, are tasked with sneaking into the compound and stealing data. This is supposed to end with the rescue of some large smelly beasts but Vess doesn’t care as long as she gets paid. Follow our guide to find out how to get in and out carefully in the Sabotage Syndicate quest.

Sabotage Syndicate Quest Walkthrough

The Sabotage Syndicate quest in Star Wars Outlaws starts atop a cliff. After speaking with the character there, head down the slope to where the caged animals are being held. Ignore them for now, but use the grass around there to sneak past any Pyke guards.

You could attempt to get through the main front gate and try to take down Pyke guards but it is heavily protected. If they spot you, they will sound the alarm and block the gate. It is better to go through the gap in the rocks to the right and head along the path.

The path takes you past a few guards and around to the back entrance. The guards are easy to take down in pairs as you can stun one and sneak attack the other. It is up to you whether you use Nix or not in these cases. It is best to not use firearms in case it alerts other nearby guards.

Access the back entrance either by walking around a little further and then turning left up the hill, or you can use your grappling hook at the wall. Climb up the wall and hop up the large steps until you get to the Restricted Area. Here are two more guards to take out. One on the right has their back to you so just tranquilize them before dealing with the guy to the left.

Open the door using your Data Spike. It is a tricky rhythm with this lock but listen carefully and you will get it eventually. Once inside, you can see a room in front of you and stairs to the left. Don’t bother with the stairs as that is where the bomb is and you need to grab the client list first. Head into the office and take the keycard from the desk. While you are there, grab any Baca Vials you need.

Go through into the next room and activate the holo-message on the desk to trigger a cutscene. Now comes your first decision: refuse Monda’s deal and finish the job or double cross the Hutts. Your decision depends on whether you want to improve your Hutt reputation or the Crimson Dawn. I went with double-crossing and increasing my Crimson Dawn rep further. This does mean I got half the credits from the Hutt so make your choice according to your own needs.

The rest of the quest doesn’t change, whatever you decide. You still have to go downstairs and plant the bomb. You cannot escape the way you came so you need to look for another exit. Use Nix to get through a gap in the wall by the lower door and unlock it from the other side. From there you just need to go through vents and out of the top of the building. Hope down the rocks and call your Speeder for a quick escape!

That’s it for our Sabotage Syndicate Quest Walkthrough. For more on the game, check out our other guides.

