Should You Choose Bliss or Power Crystals in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie? Decision Explained

Image Source: DONTNOD

While the choice-based genre has relatively leaned towards evil and good decisions, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie changes the dynamic up through its crystal system. One of the first times you’ll encounter this mechanic is during the tutorial phase, in which you must choose between Bliss or Power crystals. So, if you aren’t sure which decision to pick, we’ll explain each scenario.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie Bliss or Power Crystals Decision Guide

The choice between the two crystals is the first significant decision you’ll need to achieve for Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, focusing on your discussion with Nora. You must open one of the blocked nodes by either supporting (Bliss) or warning her (Power) about the mysterious MK corporation. It’s entirely up to the player to choose the Bliss or Power crystals based on their preferences, as both choices do not negatively impact their relationships with the characters.

Harmony doesn’t necessarily have any right or wrong answers since the decisions are primarily based on your personality type. For instance, if you are a happy-go-lucky and optimistic player, you should pick the Bliss crystal to unlock a joyfully-themed scenario, differing from Power’s forceful yet reasonable outcome. Either way, Nora will respect your wishes and take your advice into consideration.

Image Source: DONTNOD via Twinfinite

Players can also factor in a character’s likeness to determine their vote in the Augural. Therefore, those who enjoy a particular Aspiration should choose their prompts to unlock unique cutscenes and domains. Or, you can look at the bigger picture for the next chapter, providing more impactful outcomes that require an abundance of certain crystals upon completion.

That does it for our guide on the Bliss or Power crystals decision in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts