Should Laszlo Open Up to his Friends or Talk to Nora in Harmony? Decision Explained

Nora’s lovable grandfather, Laszlo, has several impactful choices that can determine the fate of Reverie and Atina. Upon your first introduction to the character, you’ll need to make a decision involving the Aspirations, Bliss and Bond, based on their distinct personality type. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering: Should Laszlo open up to his friends or talk to Nora? Here’s everything you need to know about this choice in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie Laszlo Open Up to His Friends or Talk to Nora Decision Guide

If you want to concentrate on fixing Nora and Laszlo’s relationship, you should at least pick two Bliss crystal choices to sort out his feelings in privacy, as well as learn the truth about his business. However, those who want to focus on Bond’s sense of unity should select the ‘Laszlo opens up to his friends’ route through the corresponding crystals. This pathway will allow him to openly express his worries to his allies and granddaughter.

The decisions you make at this point are more or less based on your preferences, but they will unlock specific Node Barriers in the next chapter. For example, when you choose to talk to Nora, the two characters will work together in the following phase, while the alternative option relies on Laszlo’s information from his friends. Nonetheless, the two scenarios produce similar outcomes, so you don’t have to worry too much about affecting the Augural timeline, at least with this decision.

Keep in mind that the crystals you obtain from this event will be accumulated for the more significant outcomes at the end of the act. However, players can still collect resources in the next phase of chapters to get their preferred scenario.

That covers everything you need to know about the Laszlo ‘Open Up to His Friends’ or ‘Talk to Nora’ decision in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

