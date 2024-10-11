RetroStudio Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 11, 2024 Added new codes!

If you want to experience the renaissance of Roblox gaming, step into the time machine, and you’ll see how we used to do it back in my day (I am not that old; I was like 7 when Roblox released), and it’s even more fun with RetroStudio codes.

With RetroStudio codes, you will unlock minigames, troll your friends with server errors and UI glitches, and even remove their Retrobux temporarily. The codes are meant to just play around with and not to gain an advantage over others. If you want to dress your Robloxian how they used to look back in the day, then check out our list of UGC Plaza Codes.

All RetroStudio Codes List

Active RetroStudio Codes

Steadiyer2024 : Temporarily clears all of the user’s Retrobux

: Temporarily clears all of the user’s Retrobux CaSe – SeNSiTive : 500 Retrobux

: 500 Retrobux TestNotification : Random notification for every redemption

: Random notification for every redemption roblox : Robblox theme

: Robblox theme Enter code here! : Kick from the server

: Kick from the server baubles : Cookie clicker minigame

: Cookie clicker minigame corrupt : Corrupt the main menu GUI

: Corrupt the main menu GUI AyRay : AyRay Mode

: AyRay Mode 1000000: Converts all of your current Robux into Tix

Expired RetroStudio Codes

First3verCode

RetroAd1

RetroNet

RetroDev20K

Wyhlster Dumb

render

FreeRetrobuxReal

FakeCodeThatGivesYouNoRetrobux

50kMadness!

5MilVibes

TweetTweet

sitebeta

July1st

July4th

30K Group

MyThemeIsTheBestTheme

Maid

SuspiciousCode

Retro50K

RetroParticles50K

Easter2022

the retro studio

patience

steadiyer

RetrostudioSummer

anonymous5

July1st2022

July4th2022

70Group

AmongUsMeal2021

Vexture

Ti2kTo2k

RealPromoCode

CYB3R

BlameLordUnderHallow

WinterWarm

yougottrolled

Group100K

BigUpdate

HugeW

Crimson

July1st2023

July4th2023

RetrostudioSummer2023

DracMask

RobloxBack

366

ARealPromocode

Christmas23

NewYears23_1

NewYears23_2

NewYear2024

wV9B4A

MidnightAwesome

CanadaDay_2024

grid

skibidi ohio rizz toilet

How to Redeem Codes in RetroStudio

If you want to know how we used to redeem codes in the dinosaur era, here’s how to do so in RetroStudio:

Launch RetroStudio on Roblox. Open the Promo Codes tab at the top of the screen. Enter a code in the Enter code here text box. Hit Enter Code and receive your goodies.

RetroStudio Wiki link

If you don’t know where to get started with RetroStudio, check out the RetroStudio wiki page. It contains useful information raging from each past and current event happening in the game, as well as details on all of the playable games and tools you can use to create your own experiences in the classic way.

Why are my RetroStudio codes not working?

RetroStudio codes can contain everything from upper and lowercase letters to special characters and numbers, so typing out these codes can be a bit tricky. If the codes are too hard on your eyes, you can copy and paste them directly from the article and into the game. Do this as soon as possible to avoid the codes from expiring. Don’t worry too much, as most of the newer codes don’t have expiration dates and can be used multiple times.

What is RetroStudio?

RetroStudio is a Roblox experience that wants to emulate the way Roblox used to operate years ago, from the popular games to the UI itself. If you have an itch to go back in time and play iconic titles such as Greenwood Town and Raft without a paddle, this is the perfect way to do it.

