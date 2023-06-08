How Should You Find Ursula in Harmony? Public Scandal, Keep Secret, Persuade Jade Decision Explained

Image Source: DON'T NOD via Twinfinite

The quest to find Polly’s mother is a long and challenging journey, where you’ll often have to make hard decisions as the bridge between the two worlds. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering: How should you find Ursula in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie? Here’s everything you need to know about this crucial decision.

How to Find Ursula Decision in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

During Act 1 Chapter 3 in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, you’ll encounter three major choices:

‘Let’s keep it secret’

‘Persuade Jade to Network’

‘Create a Public Scandal’

The third option is riskier than the others, as it will force you to select a specific option in the next phase and will keep you on MK’s radar. Therefore, if you want more free range in the following chapter, you should either pick ‘Let’s keep it secret’ or ‘Persuade Jade to network,” which both have similar outcomes.

Of course, Harmony’s decision system is primarily based on your preferences, so you can still initiate the public scandal to retaliate against the Mono Konzern early on. However, keep in mind that any sneaky-related objectives will not be accessible in the next step of the plan.

As for the other two options, these selections relatively produce the same results, but at least you won’t be on MK’s radar. Although there is a slight risk with Jade’s network outcome, it won’t jeopardize anyone else.

Players should also be aware of the crystal rewards they’ll obtain for each decision, as they can be used for the act’s last outcome. For instance, those who pick Bond or Power’s choice will unlock their corresponding cutscene, differing from Bliss’ A Spark of Joy scenario. Thus, if you enjoy a specific Aspiration, you can base your decision on this approach to learn more about them.

That does it for our guide on how you should find Ursula in Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

