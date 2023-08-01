Remnant 2 Decorum Cipher Location

N'Erud can be a confusing place to find what you need.

Gathering the proper quest items is essential to finding the best loot in Remnant 2. Though, with how things are laid out, it can be hard to find the key even after finding the lock. N’Erud hides many secrets, but you can get to one of them with the Decorum Cipher.

Where to Find the Decorum Cipher

The Decorum Cipher is one of two items needed on N’Erud to find the Pulse Rifle and is definitely the more hidden of the two.

You’re on the right track to finding the Decorum Cipher when you end up in the Terminus Station area. There will be a guaranteed event near the end that will have you completing a gauntlet of fights on a moving train. While you have a time limit, it’s a pretty easy series of fights with normal enemies.

Once complete, you will be allowed off the train, and the only path forward will be to the checkpoint that will let you leave the area.

Instead of doing that, you’ll want to duck under some nearby tubes to find a hidden path.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

This path will eventually lead to a window that will let you drop on top of the train.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Fall down the hole in the roof and into the small room with the Atom Smasher melee weapon and the Decorum Cipher on a pedestal.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With the Decorum Cipher collected, you must return to the Ascension Spire and use it on the console. If it had one single slot, you will only be able to access the Core Booster amulet.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

