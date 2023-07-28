How to Get the Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2

It's definitely worth all the work needed to find it.

It can be tricky to find new weaponry in Remnant 2. Many boss items create mods, and not many are for new guns. This means that guns are regularly locked between completing secret objectives or puzzles. In the case of the Pulse Rifle, you have likely gotten very close to its unlock conditions without even knowing it.

Where to Find the Pulse Rifle

Unlike other guns (like the Plasma Cutter), there is a way to check if your version of N’Erud has the right pieces to get the Pulse Rifle without rerolling. Venture into whatever your first open area is and head for the Ascension Spire that houses the Custodian.

At the left of the entrance will be a hole you can drop down into that leads to the Drzyr Replicator shop. On the right of that will be an elevator you to take further down into the area. The left elevator will take you back topside.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

At the bottom, in a center area, will be a console with three sections/pedestals. If two of them are filled, then you will have to reroll N’Erud.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

However, if there are two open slots, the world spawned both locations required to get the Pulse Rifle long gun, and you are free to continue.

Terminus Station

Terminus Station is a rather long area that eventually takes you to a train-based event. You will have a set amount of time to make it to the end of the train before it crashes. Once you have beaten it and arrived at the ending checkpoint, crouch under nearby tubes and climb a nearby ladder.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The path will eventually end in a window that leads to the top of the train. Jump down onto it and go into the hole.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Inside, you will find the Decorum Cipher quest item you need and the Atom Smasher melee weapon.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Dormant N’Erudian Facility

This area will also feature a time-limited event. You will have six minutes to kill every enemy once you open the main door after the checkpoint. While this could be a little tight, using the Handler archetype or having a co-op friend will make it a breeze.

With the event completed, journey back to the open area to find a gap in the railing.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Drop down from here and continue along the linear path to collect the Biome-Control Glyph key/quest item.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Take it back to the locked door at the start of this area and pick up the Memory Core II quest item.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Return to the Ascension Spire console and insert the Memory Quest II and Decorum Cipher quest items.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

These will open purple barriers to get you the Core Booster amulet and the Pulse Rifle.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The Pulse Rifle is solid and reaches decent damage despite being a burst-firing weapon. It will likely appeal most to Hunters, but it is versatile enough for every archetype. Check out our links below for more Remnant 2 weapon and puzzle guides.