Poring Rush Codes (November 2024)

Looking for a cute mobile RPG idle experience that allows you to relax while also getting some good loot? Then this game is for you, but if you want some free rewards as well, we have Poring Rush codes for you. Keep reading to find out how to redeem them and what kind of rewards you can get.

All Poring Rush Codes

Poring Rush Codes (Working)

PORINGRUSH1121 : Enchantment Fruit x30, Gemstone x30, Fruit of Life x30, Watering Can x20, Ore x100

: Enchantment Fruit x30, Gemstone x30, Fruit of Life x30, Watering Can x20, Ore x100 WELCOME: Skill Book x60, Poring Book x60, Deluxe Seed x5, Block Movement Count x30, Harvest Crops x100

Crossblox Codes (Expired)

No expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Poring Rush

Redeeming codes in Poring Rush is quite easy. Follow these simple steps:

Launch Poring Rush on your device of choice.

Get through the first few tutorials.

Click on the Settings icon (gear) on the upper right.

Tap on the “coupons” button in the menu. The screen will be displayed in Korean, but just paste the code you want to use in the box.

Tap “OK” and enjoy your free rewards.

Image Source: Gravity LTD via Twinfinite

How Do You Get More Poring Rush Codes?

If you are eager to get your hands on new codes, we would recommend following the game’s social media pages, for example on Facebook. On their dedicated channels, the developers release codes on certain occasions, for example, to celebrate anniversaries or milestones.

Still, another great way to get your hands on all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often. We will do the hard work for you!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Always make sure that you copy and paste the codes exactly as they are listed on this page. Even one slightly unnecessary space at the end or a wrong character might cause the code to not work. If you are sure everything is correct, then chances are the code has expired since we last published it.

