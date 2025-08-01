Weight Lifting Simulator 3 Codes (August 2025)

Updated August 01, 2025 We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Pick up weights and grow those muscles to aura farm. Can’t be a Sigma if you don’t have the looks and mewing skills, so use the Weight Lifting Simulator 3 codes to boost your strength and speed. Your friends will be in awe when they see you walking in.

All Weight Lifting Simulator 3 Codes List

Active Weight Lifting Simulator 3 Codes

1MILLIONVISITS : 1k Gems

: 1k Gems 1Klikes: 1k Gems

Expired Weight Lifting Simulator 3 Codes

There are no expired Weight Lifting Simulator 3 codes.

Related: Gym Star Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Weight Lifting Simulator 3

Wait, before you start lifting, make sure to check this guide on how to redeem Weight Lifting Simulator 3 codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Weight Lifting Simulator 3 in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left. Type a code into the text field. Click the Enter button to claim goodies.

Twinfinite is full of code articles, and more can be found in the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy