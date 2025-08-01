Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Weight Lifting Simulator 3.
Image via Waterpark Studios!
Category:
Codes

Weight Lifting Simulator 3 Codes (August 2025)

Lift the world with Weight Lifting Simulator 3 codes!
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Aug 1, 2025 02:42 am

Updated August 01, 2025

We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Pick up weights and grow those muscles to aura farm. Can’t be a Sigma if you don’t have the looks and mewing skills, so use the Weight Lifting Simulator 3 codes to boost your strength and speed. Your friends will be in awe when they see you walking in.

All Weight Lifting Simulator 3 Codes List

Active Weight Lifting Simulator 3 Codes

  • 1MILLIONVISITS: 1k Gems
  • 1Klikes: 1k Gems

Expired Weight Lifting Simulator 3 Codes

  • There are no expired Weight Lifting Simulator 3 codes.

Related: Gym Star Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Weight Lifting Simulator 3

Wait, before you start lifting, make sure to check this guide on how to redeem Weight Lifting Simulator 3 codes:

How to redeem codes in Weight Lifting Simulator 3.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Weight Lifting Simulator 3 in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Click the Enter button to claim goodies.

Twinfinite is full of code articles, and more can be found in the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.