Roblox Warfare Codes (December 2025)

Whether you’re storming enemy positions, defending key objectives, or engaging in all-out firefights, Warfare delivers adrenaline-fueled combat experiences that test your reflexes and tactical thinking. Don’t forget to redeem codes to give yourself an edge in combat.
All Warfare Codes List
Active Warfare Codes
- ILOVEWARFARE: 250 Cash
- RELEASE: 500 Cash
Expired Warfare Codes
- There are no expired Warfare codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Warfare
You can access the Warfare code system from the main menu. Here is how:
- Run Warfare in Roblox.
- Open the Store tab and scroll down to the Redeem Codes section.
- Enter a code into the textbox.
- Hit Redeem to receive goodies.
Updated: Dec 12, 2025 03:56 am