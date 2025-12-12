Roblox Warfare Codes (December 2025)

Strategy and Warfare codes are the ticket to victory.

Updated: December 12, 2025 We added new codes!

Whether you’re storming enemy positions, defending key objectives, or engaging in all-out firefights, Warfare delivers adrenaline-fueled combat experiences that test your reflexes and tactical thinking. Don’t forget to redeem codes to give yourself an edge in combat.

All Warfare Codes List

Active Warfare Codes

ILOVEWARFARE : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash RELEASE: 500 Cash

Expired Warfare Codes

There are no expired Warfare codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Warfare

You can access the Warfare code system from the main menu. Here is how:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Warfare in Roblox. Open the Store tab and scroll down to the Redeem Codes section. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Redeem to receive goodies.

