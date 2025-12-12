Forgot password
Roblox Warfare Codes (December 2025)

Strategy and Warfare codes are the ticket to victory.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Dec 12, 2025 03:56 am

Updated: December 12, 2025

We added new codes!

Whether you’re storming enemy positions, defending key objectives, or engaging in all-out firefights, Warfare delivers adrenaline-fueled combat experiences that test your reflexes and tactical thinking. Don’t forget to redeem codes to give yourself an edge in combat.

All Warfare Codes List

Active Warfare Codes

  • ILOVEWARFARE: 250 Cash
  • RELEASE: 500 Cash

Expired Warfare Codes

  • There are no expired Warfare codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Warfare

You can access the Warfare code system from the main menu. Here is how:

How to redeem Warfare codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Warfare in Roblox.
  2. Open the Store tab and scroll down to the Redeem Codes section.
  3. Enter a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit Redeem to receive goodies.

