Pokemon GO – Everything You Need to Know About the Winter Holiday Part 1 Event

Pokemon GO is celebrating the holiday season with the Dec 2023 Winter Holiday event. Part 1 of this event is set to go live on Dec.18, 2023, bringing plenty for players to enjoy.

Whether you’re looking to jump into some Raids, catch some festive-themed wild Pokemon, or head into the store to dress up your avatar in festive attire, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to know, so follow along below.

Pokemon GO Catch Winter Holiday Part 1 Event – All Wild Spawns, Raids, Research & More

With the arrival of Pokemon GO’s Timeless Travels Season , a series of winter and holiday-themed events are to be showcased, including the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. Pokemon GO’s Winter Holiday Part 1 will go live on Dec.18, 2023, at 10 AM local time, and will run through til to Dec. 25, 2023, at 10 AM local time. During this time, there will be increased wild spawn encounters, event bonuses, Field Research tasks, and Timed Research, which have been explained in further detail below.

Pokemon Debuts

There are a select handful of Pokemon making their debut in Pokemon GO through Part 1 of the Holiday Event, including the Paldea Region’s little narwhal ‘Mon, Cetoddle. Here is a complete list of all new additions, so keep your eyes peeled:

Cetoddle

Cetitan

Holiday Attire Pikachu + shiny chance

Holiday Attire Raichu + shiny chance

Event Bonuses

During Pokemon GO’s Winter Holiday Part 1, Trainers can choose from two different Bonuses to receive for completing Timed Research.

Option 1 – Double XP for catching Pokemon

Option 2 – Double Stardust for catching Pokemon

Timed Research: Winter Wishes

The Timed Research for this event will differ slightly depending on which path a Trainer decides to pick. Depending on the path chosen, players will gain one of the two event Bonuses mentioned prior, and all Trainers who complete the Winter Wishes research will obtain various Items and encounters with winter-themed Pokemon as a reward.

Note: Winter Wishes Timed Research will last through both Part 1 and Part 2 of the Winter Holiday event.

Wild Encounters

Part 1 of the Winter Holiday event will offer plenty of winter and holiday-themed Pokemon to encounter in the wild, catch, and evolve. From classic Ice-Type favorites to Christmas dress-ups, there are plenty of Pokemon variants to collect over the event, some of which even have a chance to spawn as a shiny encounter.

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

Here is a list of all available ‘Mons as wild encounters, to help you prepare:

Holiday attire Pikachu + shiny chance

Alolan Sandshrew + shiny chance

Seel + shiny chance

Holiday hat Eevee + shiny chance

Swinub + shiny chance

Holiday outfit Stantler + shiny chance

Holiday scarff Spheal + shiny chance

Galarian Darumaka + shiny chance

Cryogonal + shiny chance

Bergmite + shiny chance

Cetoddle

Sneasel (rare encounter) + shiny chance

Piloswine (rare encounter)

Amaura (rare encounter) + shiny chance

Raids

There is also a variety of Raids taking place over this period, with both One-Star and Three-Star Raids making an appearance. On top of this, Holiday Attire Pikachu will also have an increased chance of appearing in shiny vriant through Raids in comparison to the wild.

One-Star Raids:

Holiday Attire Pikachu + shiny chance

Alolan Sandshrew + shiny chance

Holiday Scarf Speal + shiny chance

Crabrawler

Cetoddle

Three-Star Raids:

Dewgong

Lapras + shiny chance

Holiday Outfit Stantler + shiny chance

Undersea Holiday Outfit Glaceon + shiny chance

Eggs

For the Pokemon GO Holiday Event Part 1, there are four different Egg hatchables that can be obtained. Each of these Eggs fall into the 2 km category, so they should be relatively quick hatches compared to others, too. Here are the Egg Pokemon available in Part 1 of the Holiday Event:

Holiday Hat Eevee + shiny chance

Smoochum + shiny chance

Galarian Darumaka + shiny chance

Amaura + shiny chance

Field Research Task Encounters

As part of the event Field Research, there will be certain Pokemon encounters that players can obtain. When triggering these encounters, there is a pool of specific holiday-themed Pokemon that can appear, as per the official Pokemon GO website. We’ve listed these below so you’ll know what to expect on your Field Research journey.

Holiday Attire Pikachu + shiny chance

Alolan Sandshrew + shiny chance

Shellder + shiny chance

Jynx + shiny chance

Lapras + shiny chance

Holiday Attire Delibird + shiny chance

Holiday Scarf Spheal + shiny chance

Snover + shiny chance

Undersea Holiday Outfit Glaceon + shiny chance

Vanillite

Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo + shiny chance

Crabrawler

New Avatar Items & Stickers

To celebrate the holiday season, Pokemon GO will also be adding a variety of holiday-themed cosmetic items. These items can be purchased from the in-game shop throughout the duration of the Winter Holiday Part 1 Event, and are as listed below:

Delibird Onesie

Cetoddle Hat

Holiday Boots

Holiday Gloves

Holiday Sweater with Scarf

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

Alongside these special holiday cosmetics, there are a series of adorable holiday-themed stickers that can be collected during the Winter Holiday event. These stickers can be obtained by spinning Pokestops, opening Gifts sent by friends, or purchasing them from the in-game stop. This sticker collection features six different stickers in total:

Snowman Pikachu

Cetoddle

Cryogonal

Seel

Christmas Psyduck

Vanillite

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

Prime Gaming Avatar Item & Partner Research

As part of a collaboration with Prime Gaming, Pokemon GO will be offering extra unlockables to Amazon Prime members. Prior to it becoming available to purchase in the shop, these lucky Trainers will be able to redeem the Holiday Sweater with Scarf avatar item for free.

Paid Timed Research

There is Timed Research available for all Trainers as a part of the Holiday Event. However, there is also optional Paid Research up for grabs for those looking for a few more rewards. Here are the details for all options, as provided by the official Pokemon GO website:

Ticket 1 – $2.00 USD:

Note: Purchasing this ticket will grant you Timed Research for both parts of the Winter Holiday event.

Timed Research rewards for Winter Holiday Part 1 include the following:

Event-themed Pokemon encounters, such as Holiday Scarf Spheal, Cryogonal, and brand new Holiday Attire Psyduck.

Two Premium Battle Passes.

Timed Research rewards for Winter Holiday Part 2 include the following.

Event-themed Pokémon encounters, such as Holiday Attire Psyduck and Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo.

Two Premium Battle Passes.

Note: Trainers who purchase this ticket during the Winter Holiday Part 2 Timed Research will be able to access the Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research as well.

Ticket 2 – $5.00 USD:

Complete the research tasks to earn an event-themed avatar pose! Other Timed Research rewards include the following.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Various event-themed Pokémon encounters, such as Holiday Attire Pikachu, Holiday Ribbon Delibird, and an early encounter with the new Holiday Attire Psyduck.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO’s Winter Holiday Part 1 event. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that can help you catch ’em all and climb the ranks in battle, such as the best Eeveelution for PvP.