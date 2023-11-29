Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon GO Timeless Travels

Timeless Travels is the next upcoming Season of Pokemon GO, set to go live at 10 AM on Dec. 1, 2023, to 10 AM on March 1, 2024, local time. Timeless Travels brings a series of new events, features, and Pokemon debuts for players to look forward to. If you’re wondering what’s set to arrive so you can make preparations in advance, we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Everything Revealed For Pokemon GO Timeless Travels

New Hisuian Pokemon Debut

With the arrival of the Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Season, more Hisuian Pokemon will become available in Pokemon GO. This means that fan favorite specimens that were previously restricted to Pokemon Legends: Arceus will finally be able to be caught and trained for battle in Pokemo GO, including specifics such as Wyrdeer, Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Typhlosion.

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

Timeless Travels: Eggs-pedition Access

At the beginning of each month during Timeless Travels, Trainers will have the option to purchase a new ticketed experience including Timed Research and various bonuses. This will enable players to encounter Hisuian Pokemon and gain useful items such as Incubators.

Community Days

Throughout Timeless Travels, Pokemon GO will have several Community Day Events. The dates, and some initial information has been released for these events, with the events taking place on later dates remaining a mystery until further notice. Here are the confirmed dates, as per the official Pokemon GO website, so you can mark them down and prepare in advance:

Dec. 16-17 : Catch-Up Community Day

: Catch-Up Community Day Jan. 6 : ???

: ??? Jan. 20 : ??? (Community Day Classic)

: ??? (Community Day Classic) Feb. 4: ???

Themed stickers

By spinning Pokestops, opening Gifts, or making purchases from the in-game Pokemon GO shop, players will be able to obtain and collect several adorable winter-themed stickers to celebrate the holidays. These stickers involve a variety of frosty little friends including Delibird, Mr. Rhyme, Bergmite, Weavile, Spheal, and Snover.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

With the arrival of Pokemon GO’s Timeless Travels Season, the Pokemon GO Battle League will also undergo an update that resets ranks and make end-of-season rewards available for grabs. Here is everything that will occur when the Timeless Travels Battle League update goes live in-game on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 1:00 PM PST (GMT −8):

End-of-Season rewards will be available on the battle screen.

Your GO Battle League rank will be reset.

Rank-up requirements will remain the same as the prior Season.

Image Source: Niantic & Pokemon GO

Here is the complete Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Battle League Schedule, as noted on the official Pokemon GO website:

Dec. 2 – Dec. 9 : Great League, Retro Cup: Great League Edition

: Great League, Retro Cup: Great League Edition Dec. 9 – Dec. 16 : Ultra League, Retro Cup: Great League Edition

: Ultra League, Retro Cup: Great League Edition Dec. 16 – Dec. 23 : Master League, Holiday Cup: Great League Edition, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards)

: Master League, Holiday Cup: Great League Edition, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards) Dec. 23 – Dec 30 : Great League, Ultra League, Master League, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards)

: Great League, Ultra League, Master League, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards) Dec. 30 – Jan. 6 : Great League, Holiday Cup: Little Edition

: Great League, Holiday Cup: Little Edition Jan. 6 – Jan. 13 : Ultra League, Great League Remix

: Ultra League, Great League Remix Jan. 13 – Jan. 20 : Master League, Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards)

: Master League, Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards) Jan. 20 – Jan. 27 : Great League, Ultra League, Master League, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards)

: Great League, Ultra League, Master League, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards) Jan. 27 – Feb. 3 : Great League, Hisui Cup: Great League Edition

: Great League, Hisui Cup: Great League Edition Feb. 3 – Feb. 10 : Ultra League, Hisui Cup: Great League Edition

: Ultra League, Hisui Cup: Great League Edition Feb. 10 – Feb. 17 : Master League, Evolution Cup: Great League Edition, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards)

: Master League, Evolution Cup: Great League Edition, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards) Feb. 17 – Feb. 24 : Catch Cup: Little Edition, Catch Cup: Great League Edition, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards)

: Catch Cup: Little Edition, Catch Cup: Great League Edition, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards) Feb. 24 – March 2: Great League, Ultra League, Master League, 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards)

Pokemon GO will also be hosting Timeless Travels GO Battle Events, and Timeless Travels: GO Battle Day.

Timeless Travels GO Battle Events will be beginning on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at 10 AM to Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at 8 PM local time. Here is all the relevant information for these events:

Active Leagues:

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

Bonuses:

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 4× Stardust bonus in Jan.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to ten, for a total of fifty battles. This will occur between 12 AM – 11:59 PM, local time.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the avatar item Ingo-Style Gloves.

Paid battle-themed Timed Research awarding Stardust, Rare Candy, and one Star Piece will be available for US $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). To receive the rewards, the tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and the rewards claimed before Sunday, Jan. 24, 11:59 PM, local time.

Timeless Travels: GO Battle Day will occur on Saturday, Feb.10, 2024 at 12 AM – 11:59 PM, local time. Here is all of the relevant information regarding GO Battle Day:

Active Leagues:

Master League

Evolution Cup: Great League Edition

Bonuses:

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 4× Stardust bonus in February.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to twenty, for a total of one hundred battles. This occurs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, local time.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include various battle items and XP.

GO Battle League: Timeless Travels rewards

As players climb their way through the Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Battle Leauge, they will unlock encounters once per Season upon reaching certain ranks. Here is a complete list of all Pokemon that can be encountered, as well as if there is a chance for a shiny variant:

Guaranteed rank-up encounters:

Hisuian Sneasel

Machoke

Deino + shiny

Goomy + shiny

Jangmo-o

Pikachu Libre + shiny

Standard encounters:

Machop + shiny

Marril + shiny

Gligar + shiny

Spheal + shiny

Skwovet

Frillish + shiny

Carbink

Alolan Vulpix + shiny

Lickitung + shiny

Drilbur + shiny

Phantump

Mareanie

Vullaby + shiny

Wooloo

Falinks

Active Five-Star Raid Boss

Goomy + shiny

Deino + shiny

Jangmo-o

Avatar items & Other Rewards

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

As part of the Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Battle League, Trainers will be able to earn a set of avatar items. These items are all inspired by Ingo, warden of the Pearl Clan in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

At Ace rank , you’ll receive the Ingo-Style Gloves and Ingo-Style Shoes.

, you’ll receive the Ingo-Style Gloves and Ingo-Style Shoes. At Veteran rank , you’ll receive the Ingo-Style Pants.

, you’ll receive the Ingo-Style Pants. At Expert rank, you’ll receive the Ingo-Style Shirt.

you’ll receive the Ingo-Style Shirt. At Legend rank , you’ll receive the Ingo-Style Pose.

, you’ll receive the Ingo-Style Pose. At Rank 19 , you’ll receive an Elite Charged TM.

, you’ll receive an Elite Charged TM. You’ll also receive an Elite Fast TM as an end-of-Season reward.

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

To kick off the Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Season, Pokemon GO is hosting a Hisuian Samurott Raid Day. This event will run between Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM, local time, with Hisuian Samurott appearing in Three-Star Raids. There will also be a chance to encounter shiny Hisuian Samurott, so players should make the most of this opportunity.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company & Niantic

There will also be several event bonues taking place on this day, which are listed below:

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at 4 PM to Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at 7 PM PST.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Samurott.

Extra bonuses through purchase of Event Ticket:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL

Pokemon GO December Raid & Event Schedule

Pokemon GO has also released a full calendar detailing the Raid and Event schedule for Timeless Travels in December 2023. We’ve listed this below so you can pick out which events you want to participate in, and plan ahead accordingly.

Dec. 1 – 9, 2023: Reshiram Raid, Mega Scizor Raid

Dec. 3, 2023: Raid Day: Hisuian Samurott

Dec. 5, 2023: Feebas Spotlight Hour

Dec. 5 – 8 , 2023: Along the Routes event

Dec. 9 – 16, 2023: Zekrom Raid, Mega Altaria Raid

Dec. 11 – 15, 2023: Adamant Time Event

Dec. 12, 2023: Seel Spotlight Hour

Dec. 16 – 17, 2023: December Community Day

Dec. 16 – 23, 2023: Kyurem Raid

Dec. 23, 2023 – Jan 1, 2024: Regigigas Raid, Mega Glailie

Dec. 25 – 31, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 2

Dec. 26, 2023: Vanillite Spotlight Hour

That’s everything you need to know about the Timeless Travels Season in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you on your Pokemon GO adventures, such as how to make and use Routes.