How to Make & Use Routes in Pokemon GO

Niantic has rolled out the next big social feature in its hugely popular augmented reality game, and it enables players to create their very own paths as they walk around their local vicinity. Aptly named Routes, this new feature is making waves right now as it gives players quite a few nifty benefits. So, if you’re curious as to how to make and use Routes in Pokemon GO, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s do it!

Creating a Route in Pokemon GO

To create a route, head to your profile and click on the Create New Route button. This will bring up a 2D view of the map of your local area, complete with lots of PokeStops and Gyms.

Then, select a PokeStop or Gym nearby to where you are, and this will act as your starting point. After that, you’ll want to choose an end point to your path, and then select the Confirm and Proceed button.

You can then tap on the Record button and it will begin mapping out your specific route, and you’ll then be able to submit the path to Niantic for review. If you tap on the menu, you can even add a name to your Route, and add up to five Tags like Historic, Hilly, Relaxed, Art, Flat etc. Unfortunately, you may have to wait for your Route to be approved before it begins to populate with Pokemon.

If you fancy walking on another player’s Route, simply tap on the Route tab in the in-game menu, and you’ll be able to see all the Routes that other players have submitted. Follow the path you’ve chosen with your Pokemon GO app switched on, and you’ll be able to interact with any Pokemon you find as you amble along the path.

All Bonuses & Rewards For Exploring Routes in Pokemon GO

For those who do venture on a Route in Pokemon GO, expect to nab these handy bonuses and rewards by doing so:

Bonus XP

Route Badges

Zygarde Cells

Buddy Hearts

Pokemon will be more attracted to Incense while on Routes

Quicker Buddy Candy

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on how to make and use Routes in Pokemon GO. For more, here’s everything you need to know about Ninty’s mobile ‘Mon collector. Otherwise, feel free to take a gander of our related coverage below.