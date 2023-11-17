Can Frillish Be Shiny in Pokemon GO? Answered

Frillish is a Water and Ghost Dual-Type Pokemon available to catch and collect in Pokemon GO. However, for many Trainers, one question remains; is Frillish available in-game as a shiny variant? We’ve got all of the information you’ll need to know regarding this topic, so follow along below.

Pokemon GO – Can Frillish Be Shiny? Answered

In Pokemon GO, Frillish can be obtained from encounters in the wild, as well as Raids during certain events. In addition to this, Frillish can indeed appear as a shiny, making another Pokemon for eager shiny hunters to track down and collect.

Better still, as Frillish has two forms depending on its gender, there are two shiny color variants for you to seek out. Females will take on a striking red sheen, while the males will garner a sickly green glow.

Prior to the end of the partnership between Niantic and The Silph Road, it was determined through research and investigation that the average shiny rates for shiny Pokemon spawns in Pokemon GO were approximately 1 in 500. Based on this information, it can be estimated that Frillish has an average shiny rate of 1 in 500.

Furthermore, there is currently an event going on this Nov. 2023, with Pokemon GO’s Fashion Week, which has drastically increased the spawn rates of Frillish. While these increased increased spawn rates, don’t change these odds, it does mean that Frilish is temporarily much easier to shiny hunt due to appearing on a more frequent basis.

That’s everything you need to know about if Frillish can be shiny in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to help you with your Pokemon GO catching, battling, and raiding adventures, such as the 30 strongest Pokemon in the game.