Pokemon GO Fashion Week – All Bonuses, Spawns, Raids & Research

Pokemon GO has released a Fashion Week event, set to run between 10 AM on Nov. 15, 2023, to 8:00 PM on Nov. 19, 2023 (local time). During this event, players will be able to obtain special Fashionable Pokemon variants, shiny spawns, bonuses, research tasks, and more. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about this event, so follow along below.

All Wild Pokemon Debuts & Spawns in Pokemon GO Fashion Week

Pokemon GO’s Fashion Week will mark the arrival of several new Fashionable Pokemon variants, giving certain species adorable little outfits. As well as new Pokemon, there are several returning Fashionable Pokemon that will be available to catch in both regular and shiny variants. Lastly, the Gothita evolution line is making its shiny debut in Pokemon GO during this event, giving shiny hunters the best opportunity to snag one for their collection nice and early.

.Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company via LeekDuck

Here is a complete list of all Fashion Week event Pokemon and variants available:

New Pokemon:

Fashionable Dragonite + shiny

Fashionable Wooper + shiny (increased spawn rate)

Fashionable Quagsire

Shiny Gothita (increased spawn rate)

Returning Pokemon:

Summer Style Pikachu + shiny (increased spawn rate)

Fashionable Digett + shiny (increased spawn rate)

Fashionable Croagunk + shiny (increased spawn rate)

Frillish female + shiny (increased spawn rate)

Furfrou Natural form + shiny (increased spawn rate)

Mareanie (increased spawn rate)

Fashionable Absol + shiny (uncommon spawn rate)

Frillish male + shiny (uncommon spawn rate)

Pokemon Go Fashion Week – All Bonuses

During Pokemon Go Fashion week, there are several event bonuses that players can make the most of, as listed below:

Certain avatar items will be on sale during the event

All Pokemon caught will earn 2x the regular Candy amount.

Increased odds for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy XL when successfully catching a Pokemon.

In addition to these bonuses, there will also be Pokestop Showcases available for both Gothita and Mareanie, who have common spawn rates during this event. Showcases are local mini events, in which nearby Trainers can compete to have their Pokemon featured at Pokestops. When a Showcase ends, every participating Trainer will receive various rewards such as XP, Pokeballs, and Stardust. In addition to this, the top three Trainers will be able to collect more beneficial reward prizes such as Star Pieces or Incubators, and the top Trainer will receive a Medal in addition to their prizes.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week – All Egg Hatchables

As well as being obtainable in the wild, several special baby Pokemon variants can be hatched from eggs during the event. Specifically, Gothita will have increased shiny odds when being hatched from an egg during this Fashion Week event, which when combined with the increased wild spawn rates, means that Gothita has significantly improved shiny rates across these few days.

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company via LeekDuck

Here is a list of all Fashion Week 2023 event Pokemon variants that are hatchable from eggs:

Pichu + shiny

Wooper + shiny

Smoochum + shiny

Shinx + shiny

Gothita + shiny

Pokemon Go Fashion Week – All Raids

Of course, this event wouldn’t be complete without a few limited-time Raids. Here is a complete list of every Fashion Week 2023 Raid, including the dates in which they are live, if they have a time limit:

Raids:

Fashionable Diglett + shiny

Fashionable Wooper + shiny

Fashionable Sneasel + shiny

Furfrou Natural form + shiny

3-Star Raids:

Fashionable Butterfree + shiny

Fashionable Dragonite + shiny

Fashionable Kirlia + shiny

Fashionable Absol + shiny

5-Star Raids:

Virizion + shiny (ends at 10 AM Nov. 16, local time)

Cobalion + shiny (starts at 10 AM Nov. 16, local time)

Mega Raids:

Mega Garchomp + shiny (ends at 10 AM Nov. 16, local time)

Mega Kangaskhan + shiny (starts at 10 AM Nov. 16, local time)

Pokemon Go Fashion Week – All Field Research Tasks & Challenge

There are a number of both free and paid limited-time Research Tasks and Challenges to complete during the Fashion Week event, which consist of catching Pokemon, taking snapshots, collecting Pokemon, using Berries, and more.

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company via LeekDuck

Here is a complete list of all Field Research Tasks and Challenges during the Fashion Week event:

Field Research Tasks

Catch 5 Pokemon

Catch 10 Pokemon

Catch 15 Pokemon

Take a snapshot of your buddy

Take snapshots of 7 different wild Pokemon

Take a snapshot of Absol or Frillish in the wild

Field Research Ecounters

Blitzle (shiny eligible): Min CP 346, Max CP 378

Wooper (shiny eligible): Min CP 247, Max CP 275

Kirlia (shiny eligible): Min CP 381, Max CP 414

Butterfree (shiny eligible): Min CP 737, Max CP 78

Diglett (shiny eligible): Min CP 262, Max CP 289

Shinx (shiny eligible): Min CP 343, Max CP 375

Fashion Week: Runway Stars ($2 purchase)

Catch 10 Pokemon

Catch 20 Pokemon

Catch 30 Pokemon

Catch 40 Pokemon

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon

Take a snapshot of 4 different wild Pokemon

Take a snapshot of 6 different wild Pokemon

Take a snapshot of 8 different wild Pokemon

Take a snapshot of 10 different wild Pokemon

Rewards: Fashionable Dragonite, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 5000 XP.

Collection Challenge

Collect all of the following Pokemon during the Fashion Week event to receive rewards:

Fashionable Diglett

Fashionable Croagunk

Gothita

Summer Style Pikachu

Fashionable Wooper

Fashionable Absol

Rewards: Fashionable Dragonite encounter, 5000 Stardust, 10000 XP.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week – All New Avatar Items

There is also several new items that can be purchased, as well as additional discounted prices in the shop during Pokemon GO’s Fashon Week event, giving Trainers the chance to decorate their avatars and celebrate the event in style.

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company via LeekDuck

Here is every new avatar item available for purchase during the Fashion Week event:

Reuniclus Top

Reuniclus Boots

Gothitelle Top

Gothitelle Pants

Gothitelle Shoes

Hooded Denim Jacket

Denim Pants

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO’s Fashion Week event, including bonuses, Raids, and obtainable Pokemon. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to help you on your Pokemon GO adventures, such as how to make and use Routes.