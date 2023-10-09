Furfrou Forms: All Forms & How To Get Them in Pokemon GO

Furfrou is a Normal type Pokemon that debuted in Gen 6; the Kalos Region of X and Y. This canine Pokemon is known for allowing trainers to change the color and style of its fur, a feature also available in the mobile game Pokemon GO. However, Furfrou’s ten forms (or “Trims”) can be difficult to acquire. So if you’re a completionist or just a big pupper fan, here are all of Furfrou’s forms and how to collect them in Pokemon GO.

What are Furfrou’s Trims in Pokemon GO?

Furfrou’s standard appearance has white fur with a black face. The easiest alternate forms to obtain are Furfrou’s green and white Dandy form which gives the Pokemon a fancy top hat and tie, and pink Matron form which gifts Furfrou a cap-like hairstyle and rounded Pom Pom tail.

The rest of Furfrou’s Trims are unfortunately region locked. The Diamond form is exclusive to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It is the only form other than Dandy and Matron that I’ve been able to get my hands on, and turns Furfrou a light brown color with a diamond shape on its forehead and diamond-shaped Pom Pom tail. The Americas’ yellow and white Debutante form meanwhile makes Furfrou look like it’s about to go for a seaside picnic by giving it a stylish summer hat hairstyle. Players in Asia and the Pacific can unlock Furfrou’s light blue Star form which, like the Diamond, places a star on Furfrou’s forehead as well as giving the Pokemon a star-shaped Pom Pom tail.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Some specific countries also have their own Furfrou forms. Egypt has the dark blue and white striped Pharoah Trim which seems to be inspired by the nation’s ancient sarcophagi. The inspiration for the French La Reine form is less clear. La Reine means “the queen”, but I’m struggling to understand how Furfrou’s bulbous head and odd blue growth relate to royalty. Finally, the Kabuki form is named after a traditional Japanese theatre genre and turns Furfrou orange and white, with black chevrons down the ears.

Last but not least, Furfrou’s Heart form is the Pokemon’s rarest appearance, only available during Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day event. Its design follows the same template as the Diamond and Star forms by putting a heart symbol on Furfrou’s forehead and shaping its Pom Pom tail to match.

How To Change Furfrou Forms

To change Furfrou’s form players must gather 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou Candies. They can do this by completing missions, catching Pokemon, and transferring extra Furfrou’s to Professor Willow. Furfrou can be changed into its Dandy and Matron forms at any time and from anywhere in the world. The rest, however, must be changed in their respective regions. To reiterate these are:

Diamond Form – Europe, Africa, and the Middle East

Debutante Form – North, Central, and South America

Star Form – Asia and the Pacific

Pharoah Form – Egypt

La Rein Form – France

Kabuki Form – Japan

Additionally, the Heart form is only available during Pokemon GO’s Valentine’s Day event so make sure you don’t have any plans the next time February 14th rolls around if you want to get your hands on this rare Furfrou variant. It is also possible to trade in Pokemon GO with nearby friends and other players, however, due to the rarity of a lot of Furfrou’s forms, you should probably expect a high asking price for one.

With that, you’re now an expert on all of the Furfrou forms you can get in Pokemon GO. Feel free to brag next time you’re strutting through Lumiose City, but not before you check out our other stylish guides below!