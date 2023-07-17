How Much Stardust to Trade Legendary in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has a fantastic feature that allows trainers to trade their Pokémon with each other, which is the essence of this original gacha-style and collecting game. Trading will also help you fill up your Pokédex, a must if you’re a true Poke fan and trainer. You can also do a good deed by helping out your friends with their collection by trading away your duplicates. But in order to trade, specific criteria must be met first. Each trade requires a certain amount of Stardust, the in-game currency. And when it comes to how much Stardust to trade Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO, the Stardust costs can be quite hefty.

Stardust Cost for Trading Legendary Pokémon

Image Source: Niantic Labs

The amount of Stardust required for a trade in Pokémon GO depends on two main factors: your Friendship Level with the other trainer and the type of Pokémon you two are trading. More specifically, if you’re trading with Legendary Pokémon, the following are the Stardust costs:

Good Friends: 1,000,000 Stardust Great Friends: 800,000 Stardust Ultra Friends: 80,000 Stardust Best Friends: 40,000 Stardust

These costs might seem like a lot, but they emphasize the importance of building up your Friendship Levels in the game and increasing your interactions with other players. And it’s all good since you can drastically decrease the amount of Stardust needed for trades. So do it!

4 Tips for Managing Stardust for Trading

Stardust is not easy to accumulate, and you need it for various activities in the game such as power-ups and second charge moves. Therefore, it is crucial to manage your Stardust wisely. Here are some tips:

Start Working on More Friendships: Since the Stardust cost for trading decreases significantly with higher Friendship Levels, it is a good idea to prioritize increasing your Friendship Level with trainers you frequently trade with. You can do this by sending gifts, battling together, participating in raids, or doing gym battles.

Since the Stardust cost for trading decreases significantly with higher Friendship Levels, it is a good idea to prioritize increasing your Friendship Level with trainers you frequently trade with. You can do this by sending gifts, battling together, participating in raids, or doing gym battles. Catch Your Pokémon Daily: You earn Stardust from a variety of activities in the game, but the most consistent way to gain Stardust is by straight-up catching Pokémon. You can also take advantage of Weather Boosts and Community Days to earn extra Stardust.

You earn Stardust from a variety of activities in the game, but the most consistent way to gain Stardust is by straight-up catching Pokémon. You can also take advantage of Weather Boosts and Community Days to earn extra Stardust. Use Your Star Pieces: Star Pieces are items in the game that boost your Stardust gain by 50% for 30 minutes. Using these during high-yield Stardust events can drastically increase your Stardust income, so don’t miss out on this advantage!

Star Pieces are items in the game that boost your Stardust gain by 50% for 30 minutes. Using these during high-yield Stardust events can drastically increase your Stardust income, so don’t miss out on this advantage! Trade Carefully: Not every Legendary Pokémon is worth the high Stardust cost, so choose wisely. Evaluate the benefit you will get from each trade, and decide if it’s worth it. Always consider the combat power, moveset, and IV of the Pokémon you’re trading.

Now you’re ready to exchange Poke-critters since you know how much Stardust to trade Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Just remember to increase your Friendship Level, regularly catch Pokémon, take advantage of Star Pieces, and trade strategically. Happy trading, Trainers!