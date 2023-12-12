Pokemon GO Seel Spotlight Hour – All Bonuses & Shiny Rates, Explained

In Pokemon GO, Spotlight Hour is a frequently recurring mini-event that takes place for an hour on certain dates. During this hour, the spawn rates for a certain Pokemon will be significantly increased, enabling them to appear much more frequently. Follow along below for everything you’ll need to know about Dec. 2023’s Seel Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO – All Seel Spotlight Hour Bonuses, Explained

In Pokemon GO, the Seel Spotlight Hour event will take place on Dec. 12, 2023, running rom 6 PM – 7 PM, local time. During this designated hour, Trainers will notice the amount of Seel in the wild increase, with many of the frosty little pals popping up all over the place. Alongside this, there will also be Bonuses that player can take advantage of, enabling them to get ahead in their Pokemon GO endeavors this holiday season.

Here is a summary of the Seel Spotlight Hour event, as provided by popular Pokemon GO leaks and news channel, LeekDuck:

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, December 12, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, an increased number of Seel will appear in the wild, and you’ll earn double Candy from transferring Pokémon.



Track Spotlight Hours under Events on Leek Duck! pic.twitter.com/rY8YWylQqN — Leek Duck 🦆 (@LeekDuck) December 11, 2023

As indicated in LeekDuck’s summary, not only will there be an increased number of Seel roaming around your local Routes, but there is also a very handy Bonus in the form of 2x Candy earned for transfers. This means that any Pokemon that are ttransferred during the Spotlight Hour will receive double their usual Candy rewards, which is perfect for evolving and leveling your Pokemon, among other things.

What Are the Seel Shiny Rates? Explained

The average shiny rate for a Pokemon on a normal day in Pokemon GO is one in five hundred. This was indicated by data collection and examination from The Silph Road, who previously held a partnership with Niantic that enabled these values to be determined. While you may presume that Seel’s Spotlight Hour will change that rate, this isn’t the case.

However, while the one in five hundred rate itself remains the same, the significantly increased Seel spawns means that players are much more likely to have luck in hitting these odds within Spotlight Hour, as the quicker spawns provide more opportunity to do so.

Keep in mind that Seel’s shiny is quite similar palette-wise to the default, taking on only a slight cream hue to the frosty white tones the default ‘Mon carries. To help you out during your shiny Seel hunts, here’s a comparison provided by a Reddit user on The Silph Road Subreddit:

That’s everything you need to know about the Dec. 2023 Seel Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. Now that you’re prepped for this mini-event, why not take a look at our Timeless Travels Season guide for Pokemon GO? This has all the planned and upcoming events for the current season listed within, so you can use this information to prepare in advance.