Can Cryogonal Be Shiny in Pokemon GO? Answered

Cryogonal is a fairly unpopular Pokemon, as it is often even forgotten by fans. However, if there’s one thing Trainers love, it’s any and every shiny Pokemon they can get their hands on.

With Cryogonal making a more common appearance during Pokemon GO’s 2023 winter holiday events, players are wondering if it will be up for grabs as a shiny encounter. If you’re wondering if Crogonal has an obtainable shiny variant in Pokemon GO, we’ve got the answer, so follow along below.

Pokemon GO – Can Cryogonal Be Shiny? Answered

With Pokemon GO’s Timeless Travels Season comes a series of Christmas and winter-themed events for the holidays. Among these events is the Catch Mastery: Ice, which is set to take place between 10 AM – 8 PM local time on Dec. 9, 2023. This event will cause certain Ice-Type Pokemon to spawn much more frequently in the wild, offer event bonuses, and even a series of special Field Research and Timed Research tasks.

Cryogonal is part of the special Field Research tasks, becoming available to encounter once all tasks are complete. This Cryogonal also has a chance of being shiny, so collectors will have the opportunity for this lucky encounter by random chance.

Catch Mastery: Ice is also offering Timed Research in addition to Field Research tasks, which involve encountering Cryogonal and an increased chance of finding a shiny variant of this snowflake ‘Mon. The details are listed below, as per the official Pokemon GO website:

Complete 10 sets of research tasks to encounter 40 Cryogonal in total!

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Cryogonal.

Lastly, there is an option to purchase a Paid Timed Research for $2.00 USD, which is identical to the Timed Research but will offer an additional 40 Cryogonal encounters, giving even more opportunity for a shiny to pop up.

That’s everything you need to know about if Cryogonal can be shiny in Pokemon GO. For more helpful game guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you on your Pokemon GO adventures, such as our complete Hisuian Samurott Raid guide.