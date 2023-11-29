Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Raid Guide (December 2023)

Pokemon’s December 2023 Timeless Travels Season is introducing a Hisuian Samurott Raid Day as one of the first events for players to enjoy this holiday season. If you’re wondering about the event specifics and how you can prepare in advance for taking down the mighty Water/Dark Dual Type, we’ve got all you’ll need to know, so follow along below.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Event & Shiny Rates Explained

With the arrival of the Timeless Travels Season in Pokemon GO comes a series of new events starting in December 2023, including the upcoming Hisuian Samurott Raid Day. This event is set to go live on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

During this time, Hisuian Samurott will be available in Three-Star Raids. Alongside Hisuian Samurott’s appearance during this time, there will be certain bonuses active for all players, and additional bonuses available for Trainers who have purchased an Event Ticket. Bonuses attached to an Event Ticket will function between Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, from 2 PM to 10 PM, local time.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Raid Day Bonuses:

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Samurott.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at 4 PM to Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at 7 PM PST.

Event Ticket Bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

50% more XP from Raid Battles

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

With these bonuses mentioning there is a heightened chance of encountering shiny Hisuian Samurott, it can be presumed that for the duration of the event, this beast will have slightly better shiny odds than the usual one in five hundred. While we don’t know the exact shiny odds for Samurott during this event, the wording does seem to point towards Trainers having an enhanced chance at encountering this rarity.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Weaknesses

In Pokemon GO, Raids involve Pokemon with highly inflated CP to impose a challenge on players. For this reason, knowing your type advantages and counters can come in extremely handy in dealing with them successfully and efficiently.

Hisuian Samurott is a Water and Dark Dual-Type. This means that Hisuian Samurott is weak to Grass, Electric, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy Type moves. Using high CP Pokemon of these Typings will ensure you deal the most damage possible with your attacks, making the fight significantly easier.

Here are some of the best Pokemon to consider for these Typings, as recommended by PvPoke:

Lanturn – has Electric/Water Typing so will take reduced damage and is capable of Electric Type Moves.

– has Electric/Water Typing so will take reduced damage and is capable of Electric Type Moves. Galvanntula – Has both Electric/Bug Typing and can learn moves of both Types.

– Has both Electric/Bug Typing and can learn moves of both Types. Machamp – Powerful and reliable Fighting Type ‘Mon with good damage output.

– Powerful and reliable Fighting Type ‘Mon with good damage output. Charjabug – Bug/Electric Dual-Type capable of running moves of both Types, is also quite flexible in battle.

– Bug/Electric Dual-Type capable of running moves of both Types, is also quite flexible in battle. Sylveon – Powerful Fairy Type that can utilize Fast Attacks very nicely.

That’s everything you need to know about the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day event in Pokemon GO. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you with your Pokemon GO explorations and team-building strategies, such as which Eeveelution is the best choice.