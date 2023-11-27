Pokemon GO – All Planned Raids & Events For December 2023

Pokemon GO is constantly running various events on a month by month basis, introducing new additions to the game, changing Raids, and providing Trainers with new Research and Challenges to complete for rewards.

If you’re wondering what’s in store for Pokemon GO events as the game heads into Dec. 2023, we’ve got information to help you get a head start, so follow along below.

Pokemon GO December 2023 Upcoming Raids & Events

Pokemon GO has a variety of upcoming events that can be expected to make an appearance in-game during the month of Dec. 2023. This information is currently sourced via a leak by Reddit user Infinite-Set-2590, who relayed the post from a Pokemon GO Discord server run by those affiliated with the known leaker/news channel, Morningstar.

Pokemon GO has announced that there will be a Community Day event on 16-17 Dec. On top of this, there has also been a series of dates revealed for upcoming events, with the events themselves being the only thing left to be revealed and confirmed. Here are the confirmed event dates to keep in mind:

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

We will update this article as events are confirmed and announced for the month of December, so feel free to check back at a later date to confirm which events are set to go live.

Pokemon GO – Falling Stars Event

Estimated to start on Dec. 5th

Minior makes its debut into Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO – Holiday Event

Estimated to start on Dec. 15th

Cetoddle and Cetitan make their debut into Pokemon GO

Shiny Cryogonal makes an appearance

Wyrdeer Raid Day on Dec. 23rd

Pokemon GO – Elite Raid

Keldeo Elite Raid

As there are three events listed in this leak, and three confirmed event dates released on the Pokemon GO website, there is a decent chance that these leaks may very well be true. All we can do for now is wait and see, but for now, things are looking good.

That's everything you need to know about the upcoming Raids and Events in Pokemon GO throughout the month of December 2023.