How Many Friends Can You Have in Pokemon GO? Answered

Pokemon GO has utilized a friend code mechanic for quite a while now, allowing Trainers to add one another and witness the events each other has experienced, such as catching new Pokemon, evolving, and beating Gyms.

Because of this, it’s always good to know how many friends you are limited to in-game, to ensure you have room for everyone, so we’ve got you covered with all the info you’ll need below.

Pokemon GO – How Many Friends Can Players Have?

In Pokemon GO, players can add friends to view events such as Pokemon captured, Gyms won, and Pokemon evolved in their feed. On top of this, Trainers can also send Gifts to their friends to assist on their adventures, and team up to enjoy the game together through Raids and Party Play.

In Pokemon GO, players are limited to how many friends they can have on their list at a time, but the friend limit sits tight at 400. This means that unless you’re as popular and sought after as a Base Set Charizard, then there should be plenty of wiggle room to work with.

However, you will need to keep in mind that this is a Niantic friends list, not a Pokemon GO friends list, meaning that the 400 friends are accumulated across any other Niantic apps you may own. When it comes to sending friend requests, any request that has not received a response in seven days will expire, meaning players will either need to send a new one or accept that they’ve been Ghosted like Gengar (Yikes!).

If players are looking for places to accumulate more Niantic friends or specifically Pokemon GO friends, then there are plenty of decent apps and forums that can do the trick. We’ve listed a few of them below for easy searching:

If players are looking for places to accumulate more Niantic friends or specifically Pokemon GO friends, then there are plenty of decent apps and forums that can do the trick. We've listed a few of them below for easy searching: