How to Get Cetoddle in Pokemon GO

There has been the occasional Paldea Pokemon trickling their way into Pokemon GO for a while now, and it seems like Cetoddle is next in line. Launching alongside Dec. 2023’s Winter Holiday Part 1 event, Cetoddle is set to go live in-game, letting players nab one of the beloved round icy ‘Mons for their collection. If you’re looking to snag this little guy for yourself, then we’ve got all the details you’ll need, so follow along below.

Getting Cetoddle in Pokemon GO

As part of Pokemon GO’s Timeless Travels Season, the Winter Holiday event is set to go live between Dec. 18, 2023 – Dec. 25, 2023, beginning and ending at 10 a.m. local time on those dates. This event marks the debut of Palean Ice-Type, Cetoddle, and its evolution, Cetitan. Luckily, for those who are eager to get their hands on these Pokemon, there are multiple methods by which Cetitan and Cetoddle can be obtained.

The first method in which Cetoddle can be obtained is through random wild encounters, as the spawn rate for this Pokemon is increased during the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. Alongside wild encounters, Cetoddle will also make an appearance in One-Star Raids throughout Winter Holiday Part 1. Once obtained, Cetoddle can be evolved into Cetitan through the use of 50 Cetoddle Candy, so make sure to catch multiple of these little critters and transfer them for some extra Candy to work with.

Can Cetoddle Be Shiny in Pokemon GO? Answered

As of Cetoddle’s debut in the Dec. 2023 Winter Holiday Part 1 event, no, Cetoddle and Cetitan are not currently available as shinies in Pokemon GO. Of course, this may change in the future, but for now, players are restricted to the regular variant of the little narhwal; all that can be done for now is to simply sit and wait to see if an event brings the debut of shiny Cetoddle in the future.