Payday 3: How to Turn Off Power to Gate in No Rest for the Wicked

The No Rest for the Wicked heist requires Payday 3 players to infiltrate a branch bank to collect a hefty amount of cash. However, one of the first obstructions you’ll run into is a security gate that needs to be deactivated in order for the rest of the mission to run smoothly. We’ll show you the quickest way to turn off the power to the gate in the Rest for the Wicked heist, giving you more time to extract the money safely.

How Do You Turn off the Power to the Gate in Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked?

You can quickly turn off the power to the gate by going to the room on the right side of the gate during the No Rest for the Wicked heist.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

From there, players can crouch and hide behind a counter to start lockpicking the door. A few employees and security guards will be lingering around, so watch your back or have a teammate look out for you.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Once you open the door, you must continue to crouch and locate the switch, which will be on the left side of the entryway. You’ll need to quickly deactivate the power from it, as a couple of employees will be stationed nearby.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

How to Flip the Switch in Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked

The Power Room mandates a red keycard that you can find from patrolling guards in Private Areas. Based on our experience, we instantly obtained this item by going inside the room on the right side of the main floor. Then, we located a guard shortly after (he patrols in the hallway) and pickpocketed him in crouch mode. If they catch you, you can still grab the keycard while they escort you away from the area.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

With the keycard, you must find a room with a red slot, which will be randomly placed in the map. In our case, it was located on the rooftop or second floor of the bank. You can also grab the blue keycard from other guards to control the cameras.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Now, players can go downstairs to flip the switch (based on the icon you’ve received from the console) next to the security door, triggering the next phase of grabbing an executive.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Grab an Executive

Now you can grab an executive by locating someone with a business attire. Players can find them near the vault or the meeting room, and drag them over to open the vault door.

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

Now that you know how to turn off the power to the gate in No Rest for the Wicked, you can learn more about the game by finding out how to play Payday 3 solo.