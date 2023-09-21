Starbreeze Studios’ multiplayer shoot ’em up threequel throws players into a breakneck, no-holds-barred bank robbery brimming with guns, explosions, and blood-drenched carnage. Of course, the core moment-to-moment experience centers on swindling money from impenetrable ill-protected vaults of cash. As a result, if you’re on the hunt for all the heists in Payday 3, we’ve got your back.

All Heists in Payday 3, Listed

Image Source: Starbreeze Studios via Twinfinite

In total, there are eight heists in the Payday 3 campaign, and each one serves as a map in the online co-op shooter. Off the bat, they can be played in any order you wish and at varying difficulties. That said, playing the heists in chronological order will unlock unique cutscenes.

Here’s a rundown of all eight heists in Payday 3:

No Rest for the Wicked — Breaking into a Secure Capital Bank branch with an unusually large amount of cash sounds too good to be true. That’s until you realize they’ve increased the security around the building. This mission eases you into the gameplay with a wee bit of flexibility. It also gives you the choice: stealthy or all guns blazing?

— Breaking into a Secure Capital Bank branch with an unusually large amount of cash sounds too good to be true. That’s until you realize they’ve increased the security around the building. This mission eases you into the gameplay with a wee bit of flexibility. It also gives you the choice: stealthy or all guns blazing? Road Rage — The objective here is to hold up an armored transport carrying rare elements. This all happens while a SWAT team oversees proceedings. Stealth is a must in this one.

— The objective here is to hold up an armored transport carrying rare elements. This all happens while a SWAT team oversees proceedings. Stealth is a must in this one. Dirty Ice — It’s time to rob Ashton Fine Jewellery, which is a small shop that’s been up to no good sourcing blood diamonds illegally. Get in, steal the stones, and get out. Oh, and watch out for the fake diamonds while you’re at it!

— It’s time to rob Ashton Fine Jewellery, which is a small shop that’s been up to no good sourcing blood diamonds illegally. Get in, steal the stones, and get out. Oh, and watch out for the fake diamonds while you’re at it! Rock the Cradle — The destination this time around is a bustling nightclub where you’re tasked with stealing a crypto-wallet. There’s an optional vault and plenty of alarms to keep you busy.

— The destination this time around is a bustling nightclub where you’re tasked with stealing a crypto-wallet. There’s an optional vault and plenty of alarms to keep you busy. Under the Surphaze — This Payday 3 heist is a robbery in the Surphaze Art Gallery. Here, you’ll be charged with stealing a bunch of rare artworks. Interestingly, one of the paintings is far more valuable than the others on display. However, it’s guarded better as a result.

— This Payday 3 heist is a robbery in the Surphaze Art Gallery. Here, you’ll be charged with stealing a bunch of rare artworks. Interestingly, one of the paintings is far more valuable than the others on display. However, it’s guarded better as a result. Gold and Sharke — This heist gets personal as you attempt to extract information from Patricia Sharpe, who’s double-crossed you. Plus, as it takes place in a bank, it only makes sense that you would rob it while you’re there. Two birds and all that!

— This heist gets personal as you attempt to extract information from Patricia Sharpe, who’s double-crossed you. Plus, as it takes place in a bank, it only makes sense that you would rob it while you’re there. Two birds and all that! 99 Boxes — The next target is a shipment of fancy electronics equipment. Thing is, you’ll need to keep the delivery cool. Otherwise, it degrades.

— The next target is a shipment of fancy electronics equipment. Thing is, you’ll need to keep the delivery cool. Otherwise, it degrades. Touch the Sky — Finally, the eighth heist sees you entering a lavish mansion in a bid to steal a high-tech encryption key from business mogul, Mason Laurent.

And there you go, folks. That’s the long and the short of all the heists in Payday 3. For more tips and tricks, such as how to tell if the servers are online, you’re in the right hands at Twinfinite.