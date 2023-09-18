Are the Payday 3 Servers Down? Answered

Some heists are bound to have some hiccups along the way. Payday 3 is no different, as many players have run into several errors that prohibit them from playing the game. These issues can cause you to wonder: Are the Payday 3 servers down? Here’s everything you need to know about the installment’s current status.

Payday 3 Server Status: Are They Down?

As of right now, the Payday 3 servers are experiencing various issues due to “network difficulties,” but a fix will be implemented into the game shortly. Given that the installment is in its early stages, the servers may be overloaded with the amount of users trying to hop in, resulting in network errors for many players.

Heisters! We're experiencing some network difficulties, but we're aware and are on our way on rolling out a fix for all of you!



For Playstation 5 players, we're aware that the current version is not synced with the other platforms, this will be fixed shortly. Stay tuned! 🔥 — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 18, 2023

Sony will also usher in a resolution for PS5 users since they can only play older versions of the game, as well as a fix for a known problem with the pre-order rewards. Those who don’t see these bonuses can expect their items on Sept. 21 through their Nebula account while the team works on an upcoming patch.

How to Check Payday 3 Server Status

The Payday 3 Twitter account is the best place to check the current server status. Updated regularly, it will keep you updated on all the latest fixes and upcoming patches. Besides this feature, the Payday subreddit is another site that can provide information regarding player experiences and problems with the server.

You can also check a game’s server status on DownDetector, but Payday 3 currently doesn’t have a page created for it; go figure, considering that it has yet to be officially launched. We’ll be sure to update this guide once it fully rolls out to give you a better idea of what to expect before booting up the game.

If you want to address a bug or error, you can create a ticket on the Payday 3 Support page to possibly get a fix for these early-launch restrictions. Nevertheless, players may need to wait for the time being until Starbreeze Studios releases a patch.

Now that you know all about Payday 3’s server status, you can try to resolve these problems by checking out our How to Fix Nebula Data Error guide or exploring any of the relevant links below for more information.