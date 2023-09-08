How to Fix Payday 3 Nebula Data Error

The release of Payday 3’s open beta has been a little rocky. There are reports of players experiencing errors that are keeping them from playing. As not being able to play isn’t exactly the point, we’re here to help. Though these can be annoying, we are aware of them and know the proper fix. If you’re experiencing the nebula data error, we can offer a few solutions.

Payday 3 Nebula Data Error Fix

To play the Payday 3 beta, players are pushed through a Nebula service to sign up for the beta and create an account. The problem is that so many players have been going through this process it has overloaded it, and new players are being prevented from completing the process. Judging by a tweet released by the developers, Nebula is also behind matchmaking, and it might be keeping players from actually participating in the beta.

We're working to resolve these BETA issues!

The Steam BETA requests are being automatically approved at the fastest possible rate. The Nebula signup page might prevent an account from being created.In-game matchmaking affected, matchmaking may take longer than usual or fail. — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 8, 2023

Unfortunately, as this error is entirely specific to an internal system and servers, there isn’t anything players can do but be patient as the devs work to fix things. They are aware of it, and that should be a good sign for anyone who has been encountering these problems. It is likely that players are also experiencing the network error that they cannot resolve themselves.

We will be sure to keep an eye on the situation and update the guide as circumstances with the nebula data error change so players can know when the issues smoothed out. If you are experiencing other errors we aren’t aware of, be sure to let us know in the comments, and we will be happy to investigate.