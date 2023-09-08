How to Fix Payday 3 Network Error

The release of Payday 3’s open beta hasn’t gone quite smoothly. Players are reporting certain errors have been popping up. Though these can be annoying, we are aware of them and know the proper fix. If you’re getting hit with the network error, there are a few things you can try.

Payday 3 Network Error Fix

As this is a beta for Payday 3, you have to expect some level of issues, and this is kind of to be expected. If you are experiencing network issues or getting a notice about them, you don’t necessarily need to restart or reboot your system just yet, as it might be something you can’t exactly work on. It is currently unknown how specifically affected each platform is, so it might make crossplay in the beta a little difficult.

Your first step should be to check the official Payday 3 Twitter account. At present, the developers are aware that things are a little messy, but that is also what they are wanting. However, they are also working to improve things.

We're working to resolve these BETA issues!

The Steam BETA requests are being automatically approved at the fastest possible rate. The Nebula signup page might prevent an account from being created.In-game matchmaking affected, matchmaking may take longer than usual or fail. — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 8, 2023

For this reason, it is unlikely there will be anything you can do whenever these pop up. However, if the devs happen to tweet that everything is all clear in the beta and you are still having issues, then you might need to try a couple of troubleshooting methods.

The first will obviously be restarting your console and internet connection. It is best to do both of these at the same so that you can boot your system back up after your internet has returned to force a new connection. There shouldn’t be a need to do anything more serious than this.

Once the network errors are resolved, you can just enjoy the beta period and look forward to the full release of Payday 3. If you are experiencing any further issues, please bring them up with us in the comments, and we will be happy to help.