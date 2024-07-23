Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes (July 2024)

After some Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes? This long-running Roblox game from esteemed studio The Gang Stockholm is still going strong with seasonal updates, new features, and in-game events. But of course, there’s nothing quite as good as getting freebies to ease the grind. Check out all the active codes below!

All Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes

Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes (Working)

THX2500: Double Wins Potion x2 (New)

Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sumo Wrestling Simulator

Fortunately, it’s very easy to redeem coupons in Sumo Wrestling Simulator. The process is identical on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Boot up Sumo Wrestling Simulator via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, press the ticket icon to bring up the Promo Codes menu.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Confirm.

Check your inventory via the Shop menu to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes?

The best place to find more codes is The Gang Stockholm’s Discord server. Once you’ve joined and verified your account via Bloxlink, there’s a channel dedicated to Sumo Wrestling Simulator. If you hit the pinned icon, the most recent working code is always listed as one of those pinned messages.

On top of that, there’s also an X account and YouTube channel, so it’s worth keeping an eye out just to see if exclusive codes arrive there.

Lastly, we’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play. We’ll do the hard work for you, checking for new codes and updating our list accordingly. Therefore, all you need to do is check in with Twinfinite before you play!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are two main reasons why a code may not be working. Most often, though, it means the code in question has expired. This is unfortunately very common, with Roblox codes only tending to last a short amount of time. The only workaround here is to redeem each code the instant you spot it.

Otherwise, it’s worth double-checking that you’re inputting the code exactly as you see it on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and have formatting quirks like numbers and special characters. To remove any margin for error, you’re best off pasting codes in directly from our list.

